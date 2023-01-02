Méliuz (CASH3) makes an agreement with Banco Votorantim and sells a stake in the company for R$ 1.50 a share

Méliuz (CASH3) signed an agreement with Banco Votorantim (BV) in which the founders (Israel Salmen, André Ribeiro and Lucas Figueiredo) will sell a 3.85% stake in the company at R$1.50 per share. The price is 27% higher than the closing price on Thursday (29), which indicates that the company’s shares could open sharply on Monday (2), in the first trading session of 2023.

In the midst of a strong drop in the stock market, which plummeted by more than 3% around 3 pm, Méliuz’s shares had the highest increase in the Ibovespa (more than 4%). The Ibovespa melts with fiscal concerns related to the third term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which also made the dollar soar.

The value of R$ 1.50 per share will still be restated by the CDI between the date of execution of the agreement, announced on Friday (30th), and the date of consummation of the transaction. The agreement also foresees that BV will be able to buy the remaining share control of the founders (about 20%), at the maximum price of R$ 1.50 per share or 10% discount on the average of the 30 days prior to the negotiation, in the next 24 months.

Méliuz will also start offering BV financial products and services to its customers and sell control of its fintech Bankly to the bank within 90 days. The deal values ​​fintech at BRL 210 million — about 20% of the market value of all Méliuz currently. The alliance between the companies will be officially presented to the market this Tuesday (3), through a webcast.

‘positive’ agreement

In a report, Bradesco BBI assesses that the business should be viewed positively by the market. “On the other hand, we believe that the additional appreciation of the share in the short term (above R$ 1.50/per share) may be limited, since the probability of BV exercising its call option increases in this scenario”. “All in all, we expect a positive market reaction to the stock.”

Bradesco BBI classifies Méliuz shares as “outperform” (the equivalent of buying) and has a target of BRL 1.70 for the stock — an upside of 44% to the current price. The bank’s report is signed by analysts Otávio Tanganelli and Camila Koga.

XP’s report also evaluates the agreement as positive, “since the commercial partnership with BV should considerably accelerate the expansion of financial services and products for its customers [da Méliuz] without putting pressure on your cash flow”. “The acquisition of BV’s stake in Méliuz also brings the possibility for minority shareholders to guarantee an appreciation of at least 27% + CDI over the next 2 years”.

The only caveat from analysts Renan Manda (chief financial sector analyst at XP) and Matheus Guimarães (sector analyst) is the sale of Bankly, evaluated as “slightly negative”. Despite this, the report points out that the sale of fintech control “could bring an additional R$ 105-210 million to the balance sheet”.

“This implies that 60-70% of the market value of CASH3 will be cash after the sale. With that, we see the deal as positive for the company and reiterate our positive view for the stock”, say the analysts (read Méliuz’s material fact about the agreement with Banco Votorantim here and here XP’s report on the deal).

