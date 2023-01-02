Mexico prison attack leaves 14 dead, 24 at large

An attack on a prison in Mexico resulted in the deaths of 14 people in Ciudad Juárez, in the state of chihuahua, north of the country. Among the victims are 10 guards. Another 13 people were injured. At least 24 prisoners fled the prison unit, according to information from local authorities. “The deaths of 14 people have been documented, including 10 prison security and custody officers and four persons deprived of their liberty; in addition, 13 were injured and at least 24 escaped,” the Chihuahua state attorney’s office said in a statement. Four armed men allegedly arrived at the prison during the early hours of the morning and shot at the guards as some visitors were waiting for authorization to enter the prison for New Year’s Eve. The first investigations by the local authorities indicated that the objective was to facilitate the escape of a group of prisoners. After the crime, the state police made four arrests, without saying whether they were fugitives or the aggressors. In this prison, members of the Sinaloa and Juares cartels are imprisoned. The two factions have been fighting for control of the city for over 15 years.