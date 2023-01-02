Michelle Monaghan plays twins who switch identities in new series

You could say that Michelle Monaghan’s co-star in her new Netflix series “Echoes” required her to do twice as much work. Monaghan stars as the twins, Gina and Leni, in the seven-episode suspense drama.

“This is too much. It’s very, very much,” the actor said, laughing, in a recent interview. “It was an intense project, as you can imagine. You know, it’s like doing double duty really, but it’s also the reason I wanted to do it, because it was a challenge that I obviously hadn’t explored before.”

In “Echoes,” which begins airing on Friday, Gina and Leni aren’t just twins with a sixth sense about each other or a close bond, they share everything, so much so that they switch identities every year on their birthday. That means they share jobs, friends, unsuspecting husbands, and a child. Like Leni, one is in West Virginia raising horses and a daughter with her husband, played by Matt Bomer. The other lives a busy life in Los Angeles with her therapist husband (Daniel Sunjata).

Their (twisted) ritual hits a major snag when Leni goes missing and Gina must return home to join in the search. Flashbacks show their childhood and adolescence and what caused them to switch identities in the first place.

Monaghan says he studied twins in preparation for the role and learned that identity switching occurs.

“I learned that there are many exchanges of identities. People tend to do it like twins when they’re kids in general, you know, doing it experimentally, I suppose, for fun or to avoid trouble. And they switch and do the thing and think it’s fun. They play with people. And then there are some other stories where, you know, people do it like adults and maybe in a more sinister, manipulative way.”

Monaghan isn’t the first actor to play twins on screen. Memorable examples include the 1961 movie “The Parent Trap” starring Hayley Mills as identical sisters and the 1963 TV series “The Patty Duke Show” starring Patty Duke as identical cousins. These projects used split screens to do scenes with both actors. In 1998, Lindsay Lohan starred in the remake of “The Parent Trap”, using trick photography and a body double.

For “Echoes,” a motion-control camera was brought in, and Monaghan says she did the switch herself, between Gina and Leni, “several times a day.”

“What it allowed us to do was really put the two women side by side, and you could see them really flawless,” explained Monaghan.

“I really just played one side of a character for a few hours and worked alongside a wonderful actress who played the opposite character. go and do an hour change of hair, makeup and wardrobe and then come back and do the other side of that. And we did it a few times a day. ”

Vanessa Gazy, the show’s creator, executive producer and writer, said witnessing Monaghan’s skills, in addition to the work of the visual effects department, “is still exciting” and the end result met her “first visions for the show”.

“Watching a talented actor at work is a joy, and watching Michelle Monaghan split in half to inhabit two complex, identical women was perhaps doubly so. This was a huge undertaking for Michelle in particular: playing two lead roles in seven episodes is not just a performance challenge, but a production marathon. She approached the work with passion, generosity, courage and kindness.”

Monaghan also recently filmed the Apple TV+ series “Bad Monkey” in Miami, based on the 2013 novel by Carl Hiaasen. Created and written by Bill Lawrence, it co-stars Vince Vaughn, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner.

Monaghan is looking forward to people’s reactions to “Echoes” and says she found watching the show “a real trip”.

“It’s hard to watch me once, but watching me twice was a lot. But I loved it, I had a lot of fun.”