Microsoft’s purchase could be the end of Netflix, but also the salvation of Bill Gates

“Content is king”. Today cliché, this phrase was coined by none other than Bill Gates in a famous article, published in 1996. In it, the billionaire stated that the great opportunity on the internet was to provide information and entertainment – and described the ways to make money from it . Cut to the very end of 2022: Microsoft, the company founded by Gates, appears as the possible buyer of the company that best knew how to distribute and produce online content, Netflix.

Despite the strong rumors, the deal still seems nebulous. Anyway, one thing is certain: if it is closed, it could represent the success of Bill Gates’ vision – and also the end of Netflix, at least in the way we know it today.

It explains: the streaming giant, founded by Reed Hastings in 1997, had a challenging 2022. For the first time in 10 years, the company recorded a drop in the number of subscribers. In part, the result of an unfavorable world economic environment, its withdrawal from Russia (due to the war in Ukraine) and greater competition in the sector.

Meanwhile, the market (that entity that no one sees, but that everyone fears) began to have doubts about the company’s future. He realized that it was no use just growing the pool of subscribers with a large investment in content production: it was also necessary to be healthier economically. This while Netflix “burned” a lot of money on content, resulting in a large debt on its balance sheet.

Result? Netflix shares accumulate a drop of almost 40% in 2022. A beautiful fall.

Now, the American company can say that “reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”, paraphrasing Mark Twain. After all, Netflix is ​​still the one that best understands the video streaming market and has a solid base of 223 million subscribers worldwide. That’s less than the combined total of Disney platforms, yes, but Mickey counts multiple users more than once across Disney+/Star+, Hulu, and ESPN+ services to reach the sum of 235 million subscriptions.

Never in the history of entertainment has there been anything as big and global as Netflix – and producing so much content.

But, as Bill Gates predicted in 1996, generating money from it can be a challenge. That’s when Netflix decided to resort to something it always denied having: publicity. Now in November, the platform launched a cheaper plan, at R$18.90 in Brazil, which includes ads. To sell these advertisements, it entered into a partnership with Microsoft.

The buzz now is that this could be the first step for Netflix to be bought by the company responsible for Windows and Office. According to Reuters, the two companies are already well aligned and this acquisition would be the next step. Will be?

From a business perspective, it makes sense: after the recent devaluation, Microsoft is worth almost 14 times the streaming company ($1.77 trillion, versus $128 billion). It still has the Xbox, a gaming platform that goes beyond the console, and this year it acquired Activision Blizzard, from the same area of ​​electronic games, for US$ 68.7 billion. Adding video on demand to this ecosystem would be a great move, not to mention that Netflix itself has ventured into the world of mobile games.

It would also be the realization of the famous phrase of Bill Gates. Microsoft could finally boast of being the “queen” of internet content – especially in this new phase of the so-called “metaverse”, the universe of virtual reality that replicates real life.

“For me, being great at building games gives us permission to build this next platform, which is essentially the next internet: the embodied presence. Today, I play a game, but I’m not in the game,” explained the current Microsoft CEO. , Satya Nadella, in an interview with the Financial Times following the purchase of Activision Blizzard. “Now, we can start dreaming [com isso] through these metaverses: I can literally be in the game, just as I can be in a conference room with you in a meeting. That metaphor and the technology will manifest itself in different contexts.”

Imagine then adding all of Netflix’s movies, series and technology (including algorithm) to that equation.

Netflix, the new Nokia?

The deal could be a bad fate for Netflix. Obviously, being part of a much larger group with a more robust box would be great. Witness Amazon and Apple, who view streaming as sidelines and can afford to make big, over-the-top plays. But it’s not just that.

Even if it maintains a separate management, as with LinkedIn (another company acquired by Microsoft), there would be a culture shock. Even if they are originally technology companies, they are not necessarily universes that talk to each other. Would Hastings and Ted Sarandos, co-CEOs of Netflix, fit in? Or would they leave the company? This raises other questions, too.

There’s more: Microsoft, especially at the time of former CEO and co-founder Steve Ballmer, turned much more to the corporate user than to the final consumer. This gave the company a more “square” view of what innovation is.

Finally, the Seattle company doesn’t necessarily have a good acquisition record. Yes, I’m talking about the purchase of Nokia’s mobile division, in 2014, for US 7.2 billion. In 2017, the company buried the deal, along with Windows Phone. To make matters worse, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could be jeopardized by US anti-monopoly regulations, which fear an integration between the gaming market holding company and the Xbox platform that would be unfavorable to the rest of the market.

It is, at the very least, butterflies in the stomach.

Everything now depends on what will happen in Netflix’s revenue diversification. The first moves were not very promising, with market reports that the company would not have been able to deliver all the publicity promised in the first weeks of launching the new ad platform. However, the business is still new – and it all depends on how the streaming service will be able to attract new plan subscribers and, above all, keep their attention focused on the screen for hours on end.

At this point, I would say that, of its own accord, Netflix is ​​not going to want to be sold to Microsoft, however interested the Seattle company is. But I wouldn’t bet a penny on it…

new column

From now on, you can follow these and other news about the streaming, entertainment, cinema and TV markets in this new NaTelinha column.

It’s worth an introduction: I’m Renan Martins Frade and I have 17 years of experience in journalism. Along the way, I coordinated brand communication for Netflix and managed the relationship with the press for paid channels such as Warner Channel, CNN, Cartoon Network and TNT.

On the other side of the counter, I was the editor of JUDAO.com.br for 12 years, a pioneering site in pop coverage in Brazil; I created and was the editor-in-chief of Filmelier, the first news and curatorship portal for those looking for movies on video on demand. On UOL, I have a weekly newsletter with suggestions on what to watch.

Here you will find great news about what is driving this true revolution in the way we consume content, and how companies (from small to large groups) are dealing with the mishaps to accompany it. There will also be behind-the-scenes information, tips on navigating between platforms, and much more.

To the next! In the meantime, here’s an invitation to follow me on twitterInstagram and LinkedIn.