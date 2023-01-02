Milton Neves cries as he arrives at Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake – 01/02/2023

Milton Neves attended Pelé’s wake today. The journalist and presenter arrived at Vila Belmiro during the afternoon and was very moved when entering the stadium.

  • Pelé’s wake started today at 10 am (from Brasília), in Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium.
  • Shaken by the death of the King of Football, Milton Neves arrived at the stadium around 2:30 pm (Brasília time) and cried as soon as he entered the village.
  • Other authorities and personalities attended Pelé’s funeral: presidents Gianni Infantino (FIFA), Alejandro Dominguez (CONMEBOL), Ednaldo Rodrigues (CBF) and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos (Federação Paulista de Futebol) arrived together in Vila this morning.

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.

Live performed by UOL on the day that Pelé died, Milton Neves was also moved:

“Pelé did not die, he will never die!”. The columnist said that he was already predicting what could happen and that because of that he preferred to stay in Guarujá. “I go to the wake and I go to the funeral too, because everything I have I owe to Santos. I owe everything to Pelé”.

Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé's coffin in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé’s coffin in Vila Belmiro

Coffin with Pelé's body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Coffin with Pelé’s body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro

Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé's coffin will be located - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé’s coffin will be placed

Wreaths of flowers for the wake of King Pelé, in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro

Wreaths of flowers for the wake of King Pelé, in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé's wake - Reproduction/Lucas Musetti/UOL

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake

Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, on arrival at Pelé's wake - Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL

Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé’s wake

Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé's coffin in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé’s coffin to Vila Belmiro

Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé's body during a wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé’s body during a wake in Vila Belmiro

Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé’s coffin

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, near the King's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, near the King’s coffin

Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro

Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, next to the coffin during the wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, next to the coffin during the wake

Gilmar Mendes, STF minister, was the first authority to arrive at the wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake

Movement around Pelé's coffin during wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Movement around Pelé’s coffin during wake

Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé’s coffin

Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé

Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé’s funeral

Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé’s funeral

Fans face a huge queue for King Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans face huge queue for King Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro

Milton Neves next to Pelé's coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Milton Neves next to Pelé’s coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro

