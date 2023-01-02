Milton Neves cries as he arrives at Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake – 01/02/2023
Admin
11 hours ago
Sports
2 Views
Milton Neves attended Pelé’s wake today. The journalist and presenter arrived at Vila Belmiro during the afternoon and was very moved when entering the stadium.
- Pelé’s wake started today at 10 am (from Brasília), in Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium.
- Shaken by the death of the King of Football, Milton Neves arrived at the stadium around 2:30 pm (Brasília time) and cried as soon as he entered the village.
- Other authorities and personalities attended Pelé’s funeral: presidents Gianni Infantino (FIFA), Alejandro Dominguez (CONMEBOL), Ednaldo Rodrigues (CBF) and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos (Federação Paulista de Futebol) arrived together in Vila this morning.
Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.
Live performed by UOL on the day that Pelé died, Milton Neves was also moved:
“Pelé did not die, he will never die!”. The columnist said that he was already predicting what could happen and that because of that he preferred to stay in Guarujá. “I go to the wake and I go to the funeral too, because everything I have I owe to Santos. I owe everything to Pelé”.
See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro
1 / 22
Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé’s coffin in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
two / 22
Coffin with Pelé’s body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
3 / 22
Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé’s coffin will be placed
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
4 / 22
Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
5 / 22
Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
6 / 22
Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake
read more Playback/Lucas Musetti/UOL
7 / 22
Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé’s wake
read more Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL
8 / 22
Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé’s coffin to Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
9 / 22
Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé’s body during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
10 / 22
Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé’s coffin
Marcelo Justo/UOL
11 / 22
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, near the King’s coffin
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
12 / 22
Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
13 / 22
Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, next to the coffin during the wake
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
14 / 22
Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
15 / 22
Movement around Pelé’s coffin during wake
Marcelo Justo/UOL
16 / 22
Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé’s coffin
Marcelo Justo/UOL
17 / 22
Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé
Marcelo Justo/UOL
18 / 22
Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé’s funeral
Marcelo Justo/UOL
19 / 22
Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé’s funeral
Marcelo Justo/UOL
20 / 22
Fans face huge queue for King Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
21 / 22
Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
22 / 22
Milton Neves next to Pelé’s coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
Source link
Check Also
Neymar and Mbappé seem to have resumed their friendship January 02, 2023 · 4:45 pm …