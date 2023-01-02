Milton Neves cries as he arrives at Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake – 01/02/2023

Milton Neves attended Pelé’s wake today. The journalist and presenter arrived at Vila Belmiro during the afternoon and was very moved when entering the stadium.

Pelé’s wake started today at 10 am (from Brasília), in Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium.

Shaken by the death of the King of Football, Milton Neves arrived at the stadium around 2:30 pm (Brasília time) and cried as soon as he entered the village.

Other authorities and personalities attended Pelé’s funeral: presidents Gianni Infantino (FIFA), Alejandro Dominguez (CONMEBOL), Ednaldo Rodrigues (CBF) and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos (Federação Paulista de Futebol) arrived together in Vila this morning.

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.

Live performed by UOL on the day that Pelé died, Milton Neves was also moved:

“Pelé did not die, he will never die!”. The columnist said that he was already predicting what could happen and that because of that he preferred to stay in Guarujá. “I go to the wake and I go to the funeral too, because everything I have I owe to Santos. I owe everything to Pelé”.

See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro