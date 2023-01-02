MirandaTesta: 3 things you really have to try – News

Cosmic Eyes Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette, Dior

For the end of year festivities, the dior unveils an elegant and sophisticated limited edition of its iconic eye palette 5 Couleurs Couture. Inspiration comes from the starry sky of La Colle Noire, a place that Christian Dior loved. this palette is Cosmic Eyes and its shades are bronze and taupe. The shadows are adorned with a pattern of constellations and flowers.

Cat Eye Sunglasses, Parfois

Whether for day to day work or for a walk with family or friends, the glasses cat eye already proved to be a classic. It is due to their timelessness that they are always in fashion. This tortoiseshell model Parfois joined our wishlist of January.

Positive Light Silky Touch Illuminator, Rare Beauty

For a luminous complexion during the day, the rare beautySelena Gomez’s beauty brand, has the solution: the Positive Light Silky Touch, a powder highlighter that gives skin an instant crystal-like glow. Best of all, it can be used as an eye shadow. We are fans!