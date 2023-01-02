Moments after taking off, a helicopter collides with another arriving for landing and videos record the accident

The two helicopters involved in the accident, in the scene of one of the videos shown below





At least 13 people required assistance following an aerial collision between two helicopters, which occurred shortly before 2 pm local time, on Monday, January 2, in Australia, resulting in the crash of one piece of equipment and the emergency landing of the other.

Videos show that one of the aircraft had just taken off when it collided with the other, which was approaching the site, both Eurocopter EC 130B4 models:

Operating for Sea World Helicopters, the collision reportedly occurred in mid-air as one helicopter was landing, while the other was trying to take off. pic.twitter.com/ed3lGN8Q4U — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 2, 2023

Four dead, three critical after horror helicopter collision near Sea World

Four people have been killed and several others are in a critical condition following a collision between two helicopters near Sea World.#澳喜要闻 pic.twitter.com/EuiV5QNdLX — NFSC澳喜要聞（新號） (@weizhenshe) January 2, 2023

According to the Australian portal news.com.au, Queensland police officer Gary Worrell confirmed four deaths, adding that another three people remain in critical condition in hospital.

“At around 2pm today, police and emergency services were called to an aerial collision of two helicopters in front of Sea World in Broadwater,” he said.

“These two aircraft crashed on the sandbar near the Sea World resort. Police, emergency services and members of the public attended the incident. As a result of this accident, four people lost their lives today and we have another three in critical condition in the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, there will be a police report to the coroner and also the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is conducting an investigation.”

Acting Inspector Worrell emphasized the officers’ appreciation for members of the public who assisted at the crash site, as the location, on the sandbar, was difficult to access. “I’d like to thank everyone who came out to make this possible,” he said.

He said the seven people who died or suffered serious injuries were all from the same helicopter. “A helicopter had its windshield destroyed and landed safely on the island. The other one fell and was upside down,” he explained.

Images showing the two helicopters on the sandbar having suffered serious damage, with emergency crews surrounding them, indicate that at least one aircraft bears the words “Sea World Helicopters”.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative, Jayney Shearman, told reporters the service had mobilized all available resources to deal with the incident, including intensive care paramedics and two medical helicopters. “In the early stages, 13 people were identified in these two helicopters.”



