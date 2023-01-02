More expensive iPhone and other clues: what to expect from Apple in 2023 | Cell

One of the biggest expectations regarding Apple for 2023 is the arrival of the iPhone 15. Rumors indicate that this may be the most expensive and most powerful cell phone ever made by apple, since the Ultra version would come with a dual camera built into the screen itself. However, this should not be the only novelty from the Cupertino giant next year. It is possible that the company will start working on goodbye to the Lightning connector – which will give way to the USB-C input, as well as changes to the Siri activation word on its products

Some things, however, will continue, such as Apple’s partnership with Qualcomm to manufacture the 5G chips that should be inserted in the new iPhone. The company was unable to manufacture its own component, which means that the partnership should last for some time. Check out the expectations around Apple and the iPhone in the following lines.

🔎 Check out the selection with the best cell phones of 2022

Remember the launch of the iPhone 14

👉 What happens if internet drops during iOS update? See it on the TechTudo Forum

New iPhone 15 models

Flagship of Apple’s products, the iPhone 15 should be presented to the market in four versions – following the same pattern as the launch of the current generation. The expectation is that they will be announced, in addition to the traditional 6.1-inch, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Ultra – which should replace the Pro Max. The change of nomenclature would not be a surprise, since recently, Apple added the Ultra name to the new version of the Apple Watch and even to the M1 Ultra processor.

Significant changes must also occur in the design. Rumors point out that the cell phone will come to market with a titanium structure, glass back and a format more similar to that of the iPhone 5C, more rounded than the straight iPhone 14. Another point is the addition of a new volume button, with tactile technology , working under pressure. The new component would be on the side of the cell phone and would work with a vibration engine with Apple’s Taptic Engine technology, imitating the feeling of clicking when vibrating.

On cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to bring the company’s first periscope lens, in partnership with Sony. This piece should support a greater optical zoom, up to 6x, thanks to a 90-degree mirror system. In a rare speech, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, revealed the partnership between the two companies in the manufacture of iPhone lenses. Finally, Dynamic Island could come standard on all iPhone 15 models – not just the Pro and Pro Max/Ultra models.

2 of 6 iPhone charger — Photo: Katarina Bandeira/TechTudo iPhone charger — Photo: Katarina Bandeira/TechTudo

Perhaps the most significant change for iPhone models is the end of the Lightning connector on their products. This year, the European Union passed a law that determines changes in the charger port for the USB-C standard on cell phones and other electronic devices sold in Europe. Companies, especially Apple, will have until 2024 to adapt, which increases the expectation for the iPhone 15 to be the manufacturer’s first cell phone to have a USB-C input.

Despite this, even with the pressure for change, there are still doubts about how Apple will handle cell phone production. Models with USB-C input can only be destined for the European region, as the company does with its smartphones with eSIM, sold exclusively in the United States, as in the case of the iPhone 14. The only certainty is that the manufacturer must follow the requirements of the block.

Partnership with Qualcomm for 5G chip continues

3 of 6 purple iPhone 14 in the TechTudo newsroom — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo Purple iPhone 14 in the TechTudo newsroom — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo

There was a market expectation that Apple would finally be able to develop its own 5G modem chip to no longer depend on Qualcomm as its supplier. However, things ended up not going as planned. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, development on the chip is stalled and Qualcomm will continue to supply 5G parts for the 2023 iPhone models.

If before it was believed that they could be responsible for only 20% of the supply of components, now the expectation is that Qualcomm will supply 100% of the chips for the new ‌iPhone‌ next year. Still following the analyst, the partnership between the two companies should last for at least two more generations of ‌iPhone‌.

4 of 6 Chip with 3 nanometers made for iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/MacRumors Chip with 3 nanometers made for iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/MacRumors

Although Qualcomm’s attempt at independence has not been very successful, other items on Apple’s cell phones must remain proprietary, as is the case with processors. The iPhone 15 models could be the first to feature an A-series chip built with 3 nanometers, made by TSMC. It is expected that with the arrival of this technology, the processing performance of the iPhone 15 will increase by 10% to 15%, while reducing power consumption by up to 30%.

What could prevent this is TSMC’s reduction in manufacturing. Recent rumors have indicated that Apple’s chip supplier is halting production after Intel backtracked on an order for chips with the technology. How this disruption will affect Apple’s 3nm chip production is unknown, but the 3nm A17 processor is expected to be in the launch of the next iPhone.

Another change that can encourage big tech enthusiasts looking for more powerful performance on the brand’s cell phones is the possible increase in RAM on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The phone can go from 6GB to 8GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

5 of 6 Messages Screen on iPhone — Photo: Katarina Bandeira Messages Screen on iPhone — Photo: Katarina Bandeira

The iPhone’s exclusive messaging app, also called iMessenger, is expected to get a facelift in its look and functionality. According to the website MacRumors, the company would be working on a completely new version of the messenger, featuring a new home view, chat rooms, video calls and much more. The revised app is expected to offer new augmented reality (AR) chat features and is expected to launch alongside Apple’s new mixed reality headset.

Still talking about software, if the company follows the traditional calendar, Apple should also announce iOS 17 during its WWDC conference in June 2023. However, there are still no clues about what the Cupertino giant has planned for its operating systems (OS) iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 and watchOS 10. Details are expected to be released in the coming months as the event approaches.

No more “Hey Siri”

6 of 6 Siri iPhone — Photo: Unsplash/Omid Armin Siri iPhone — Photo: Unsplash/Omid Armin