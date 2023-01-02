Neto says he had only been with Pelé once before hospital
Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento and Octávio Felinto, grandsons of King Pelé and children of Sandra Regina, attended their grandfather’s wake in Vila Belmiro and spoke to the press.
Gabriel revealed that the visit to Pelé at Albert Einstein Hospital, the day before his death, on December 29, was only the second time he was with his grandfather.
What did they say?
It was a mix of emotions. We were in the US, my aunt called me at my grandfather’s request, and it was very emotional. It was the second time I saw my grandfather in person. I said how much I admired him, his greatness, that my brother and I tried to play, but we didn’t play even 10% of my grandfather’s football. But it was very good. I said some things that were in my heart, which is between me and my grandfather, and that for me and my brother was great.
Gabriel
Some plant and others reap. It was what my mother wanted the most, we are reaping it all now. I believe that love won, that’s the most important thing, and the legacy remains, that forgiveness heals all things, love heals all things, and that’s what we can take with us for the rest of our lives.
Octávio
- Gabriel and Octávio are the children of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento Felinto, recognized as Pelé’s daughter in 1996 after a long legal battle.
- Sandra Regina was born in Guarujá (SP)on August 24, 1964 and is the daughter of the former player’s relationship with the maid Anisia Machado.
- In 2005, Sandra Regina discovered breast cancer that ended up metastasizing — when the disease spreads to other parts of the body — and died the following year from respiratory failure and cardiac arrest.
See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro
1 / 21
Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé’s coffin in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
two / 21
Coffin with Pelé’s body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
3 / 21
Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé’s coffin will be placed
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
4 / 21
Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
5 / 21
Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
6 / 21
Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake
read more Playback/Lucas Musetti/UOL
7 / 21
Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé’s wake
read more Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL
8 / 21
Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé’s coffin to Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
9 / 21
Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé’s body during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
10 / 21
Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé’s coffin
Marcelo Justo/UOL
11 / 21
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, near the King’s coffin
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
12 / 21
Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
13 / 21
Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, next to the coffin during the wake
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
14 / 21
Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
15 / 21
Movement around Pelé’s coffin during wake
Marcelo Justo/UOL
16 / 21
Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé’s coffin
Marcelo Justo/UOL
17 / 21
Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé
Marcelo Justo/UOL
18 / 21
Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé’s funeral
Marcelo Justo/UOL
19 / 21
Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé’s funeral
Marcelo Justo/UOL
20 / 21
Fans face huge queue for King Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro
read more Marcelo Justo/UOL
21 / 21
Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro
Marcelo Justo/UOL
