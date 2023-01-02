Neto says he had only been with Pelé once before hospital

Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento and Octávio Felinto, grandsons of King Pelé and children of Sandra Regina, attended their grandfather’s wake in Vila Belmiro and spoke to the press.

Gabriel revealed that the visit to Pelé at Albert Einstein Hospital, the day before his death, on December 29, was only the second time he was with his grandfather.

What did they say?

It was a mix of emotions. We were in the US, my aunt called me at my grandfather’s request, and it was very emotional. It was the second time I saw my grandfather in person. I said how much I admired him, his greatness, that my brother and I tried to play, but we didn’t play even 10% of my grandfather’s football. But it was very good. I said some things that were in my heart, which is between me and my grandfather, and that for me and my brother was great.

Gabriel

Some plant and others reap. It was what my mother wanted the most, we are reaping it all now. I believe that love won, that’s the most important thing, and the legacy remains, that forgiveness heals all things, love heals all things, and that’s what we can take with us for the rest of our lives.

Octávio

Gabriel and Octávio are the children of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento Felinto, recognized as Pelé’s daughter in 1996 after a long legal battle.

