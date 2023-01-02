New Harry Potter? Franchise can be restarted from scratch; understand

Just eleven years after its last film was released, the Harry Potter franchise could be rebooted entirely from scratch with new actors.

According to Valliant Renegade and WDW Pro, rumors indicate that Warner Bros. Discovery is seriously considering retelling the story of the world’s most famous wizard. With nothing “closed”, the supposed agreement would be to readapt the seven Harry Potter books.

Even though nothing is set in stone for the reboot, WarnerBros. Discovery, David Zaslav, has already assured that he wants to at least continue the wizard’s story after the events of Deathly Hallows, part II. Zaslav wants to adapt the novel Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as a sequel.

“We haven’t made a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided much of Warner Bros.’s profits. Motion Pictures over the past 25 years,” he said.

Apparently, however, restarting the franchise will be easier than producing a continuation with the same actors. This is because Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, for example, try to disassociate themselves from the author of the books, JK Rowling, after she issued totally prejudiced opinions against transgender people.

