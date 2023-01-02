New Hugh Jackman movie gets trailer

Photo/Reproduction: Logan



Diamond Films Brasil released the national trailer for “The Son”, a drama starring Hugh Jackman (“Logan”), which will hit Brazilian theaters on February 16th.

“A Son” is the new feature by director Florian Zeller, who won the Oscar for “My Father” last year. After dealing with dementia in the elderly in “Meu Pai”, the new production explores depression in adolescence. Both films are based on plays by the filmmaker.

The plot revolves around an executive named Peter, who has his life with his new partner Emma and their newborn baby shaken by the appearance of his ex-wife with their teenage son. The young man is distraught, distant and angry, having skipped school for months. As Peter strives to be a better father by seeking to help his son, the weight of Nicholas’ condition puts the family on a dangerous course.

In addition to Jackman as a father, the production’s cast includes Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Zen McGrath (“Marks of the Past”) and Anthony Hopkins, who won the Oscar for “O Pai”, which resumes the partnership with the French director in a character created especially for him in the film, which does not exist in the theatrical script.