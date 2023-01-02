NEW Pix rules come into effect from today; know more!

Since 2022, the Central Bank (BC) was announcing that some rules of the pix would change from 2023. With that, many doubts arose about the taxation of transfers, as with the TED and DOC model of banks.

A transfer record was estimated in 2022: per day, around 104.1 million 13th salary transfers were made on December 20th. Due to the high demand, security needs to be even greater.

The taxation of the transaction was not considered by the authorities, as the changes that are planned are to make the transfer more flexible and secure.

Motivation for changing Pix in 2023

Valid from November 2020, the instant transfer will be covered by new rules from January 2nd. Pix will start the year 2023 with changes in the individual transfer, in the amounts of Pix Troco and Pix Saque and in the time when any transaction can take place.

The individual transfer of transactions will no longer have a limit, along with custom times to carry out the transfer at night. These were specific points dealt with by the Pix Forum, in September 2022, through a group from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

The Febraban group established that the transaction limits were not as advantageous and indicated that transfers could take place as long as the rules for both the night and day periods were complied with.

Pix changes

Shopping

• The limit for purchases was similar to the debit card and the new rule establishes that Pix operations for purchases will be equal to TED transfers (Available Electronic Transfer).

The transaction limit will come to an end

• The customer of the account will be able to customize the transaction limit for the day and night periods, choosing to use the entire amount at once or several times. The individual limit for the transaction will be based on the daily limits established by the client.

Night limit will be relaxed

• The night period provided for higher limit transfers from 8 pm to 6 am. With the change, the customer of the account will be able to choose to reduce the transfer limit from 22:00 until 06:00.

business transfers

• From now on, there is no limit for account transfers from legal entities. Financial institutions will choose what the established maximum value will be.

pensions and retirement

• PagTesouro, the National Treasury’s system, will be available to pay pensions, retirement benefits and employee salaries through the salary account. The method was possible only for the receipt of fines and fees.

Pix Swap and Pix Loot

• Previously, customers could receive change or withdraw R$100 during the night and R$500 during the day. Now, the limit will be R$ 3 thousand for the day and R$ 1 thousand for the night.

Pix for bank correspondents

• Receiving resources for the Pix from banking correspondents will be facilitated as long as it is only useful for this resource. The correspondent will be able to open an account so that the values ​​of the provision of services can be transferred.