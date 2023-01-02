New Year Message. Marcelo warns Government of “internal instability” that could undermine rare political stability in Europe

“It is within our reach to take advantage of a comparative advantage – which is very rare in Europe and in the democratic world – and which is called political stability, in addition to a government of one party with an absolute majority, but, for that very reason, with absolute responsibility. Stability that only he – the Government – ​​and his majority can weaken or deplete, either due to organizational errors, or lack of coordination, or internal fragmentation, or inaction, or lack of transparency, or detachment from reality”, he stresses. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.





The President puts his faith in the country being able to win yet another battle with a year of 2023 that analysts point to as critical and that he himself says will be of vital importance until the end of the decade. “It is within our reach, in this time of war and instability elsewhere, to take advantage of the privileged situation of peace and security, to attract tourism, foreign investment and the location of qualified human resources. It is within our power to take advantage of European funds that are unrepeatable and have a well-defined term”.

“Now all this is within our reach. And I will never get tired of insisting that it would be unforgivable for us to rout it”, warns Marcelo.





The President of the Republic begins his message to the Portuguese with this warning that this year that has now begun is decisive for the next four or even eight years, the period of one or two legislatures of government.





Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa begins by warning that external circumstances and not directly controllable by the Portuguese made 2022 not the turning point that he expected after the confinement contingencies to which the country, Europe and the world were forced, but a year to that more uncertainties were added with the War in Ukraine and the economic derailment with an inflation that was difficult to tame.

“A year ago, the pandemic seemed to be becoming endemic. A year ago, diplomacy seemed to be winning the war. A year ago, despite these uncertainties, it was believed that the world and Europe were going to recover economically, normalize international trade, control rising prices, mitigate inequalities, resume what had stopped in 2020 and 2021”. Internally, Marcelo says that it was expected that “the PRR (Recovery and Resilience Plan), plus Portugal 2030, plus Portugal 2020, that is, European Funds, added to tourism and foreign investment, already on the rise, would make 2022 is the year of the turning point”, but recalls that expectations were conditioned by a war and a pandemic that did not completely disappear.





“A year later, we know that growth in the world did not exist or was insignificant, international trade has not normalized, prices have skyrocketed, poverty and the inequalities of the war have added to the poverty and inequalities of the pandemic”, he stresses. .





In addition to these concerns invoked by the President of the Republic, the outbreak of a warlike conflict in Europe the like of which had not been seen for decades: “A year later, we know that Europe has been forced to occupy more time with the war and with the reaction dependency, on energy and inflation, than with European funds – how to use and control them – with the growth of economies, with their internal reforms, with their global role in the world”.





Marcelo does not, however, fail to underline that Portugal enjoys an unusual situation in Europe, that of political stability allowed by an absolute majority government. However, the emphasis serves to add a warning: the country cannot see this capital wasted and this is a “stability that only it – the Government – ​​and its majority can weaken or deflate, either due to organic errors, or lack of coordination, either by internal fragmentation, or by inaction, or by lack of transparency, or by detachment from reality”.





Ahead, he recalls, we have “the rise in prices, the cut in income, the cut in real wages, in housing interest, the worsening of poverty and social inequalities”. Dangers that can be exponentiated in a war scenario that is not known if it will last, and costs that it is not known if “they will decrease or increase”.





In this chapter, Marcelo also leaves the sign that he does not intend, as he has already stated, to use the atomic bomb of the dissolution of the Assembly of the Republic in the near future, when he mentions that 2023 “will be the only year, until 2026, without national elections or elections nationals”. He warns however of the requirement of absolute responsibility with an absolute majority.