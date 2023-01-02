New year, new house: see the inauguration calendar of Arena MRV, do Galo

photo: Divulgao/Atltico Arena MRV, future stadium of Atltico

Atlético starts the year 2023 surrounded by expectations on the part of its supporters. The most obvious of these is the inauguration of the MRV Arena, Galo’s future stadium in the Califrânia neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte. O super sports recalls, below, the calendar with the events that will mark the opening of the new black and white house.

The next 25th of March will mark the 115th anniversary of Atltico and will also be the “first act” at the MRV Arena. The stadium will see the marking of the lines on the field of play, in addition to the installation of the goalposts and the first kick on goal. There will also be a performance by the Minas Gerais Symphony Orchestra.

On April 15, the venue will be the stage for the “Arrepia BH” event, with the inauguration of the lighting system with scenic effects. On the 6th of May, the MRV Arena will host the friendly match “Lendas do Galo”, with the participation of historical figures from the Minas Gerais club.

Later, on May 19, the Atltico stadium will have its official opening, with a friendly match between Atltico and an invited international team. The opponent has not yet been defined. There will be an opening show with singer Nando Reis.

On May 27th, the MRV Arena will host the show “BH Festival”. Artists such as Ivete Sangalo, César Menotti and Fabiano and the Jota Quest group are confirmed for the event.

The expectation is that the first official match of Atltico at Arena MRV will be played in early June. At this point, the Copa Libertadores will be in the 5th round of the group stage (a stage that Galo seeks to reach) and the Brazilian Championship is still in the first round.