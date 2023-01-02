“Neymar was barred”; Craque makes a ‘call’ for Santos, but is vetoed at the last minute and warm makes fans angry

Neymar Junior he is one of the greatest idols in the history of Santos and that no one will ever be able to erase. The star built a very nice image among Peixão fans and the relationship has become even closer in recent years. Neymar has always made it clear that his desire is to wear Alvinegro Praiano’s shirt in the future.

Pelé’s death shocked everyone and it couldn’t be different with Neymar. The playmaker was a kind of darling of the King, who had sponsored the star of the Brazilian national team since the boy was still a promise and was taking his first steps in Vila Belmiro. Thus, both built a friendship far beyond the four lines.

This Monday (2), information was released that Neymar tried everything to go to the wake of the King of Football, which will take place in Vila. However, Paris Saint-Germain blocked. The French club did not authorize Ney to travel to Brazil to follow Pelé’s last moments. The information, first passed by the newspaper Le Parisien, left many fans angry.

“PSG does not release and Neymar will not go to Pelé’s wake. The club considered that a trip to Brazil would be harmful for the next games. Neymar even trained today in Paris. Neymar father is in Vila to say goodbye to the King and represent his son”, reproduced the Goleada Info profile of Le Parisien.

Neymar still tried to insist, but did not receive authorization from the French club. Thus, he will not be able to say goodbye to Pelé in person. The player will follow the wake online and will certainly post new messages of affection to the greatest idol of Brazilian football.