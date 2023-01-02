Neymar’s New Year’s Eve had a change of plans and the star surprised Brazil over Pelé

Pele and Neymar

January 1, 2023 · 7:30 am

It’s New Year’s Eve and the emotions of Brazilian football are running high with the latest events. In less than a month, Brazilian fans had to say goodbye to their dream of winning their sixth championship Qatar World Cup but also of Skinthe greatest player of all time, who passed away last Thursday at 82 years. Neymar and other icons joined in honoring the King.

The player decided not to come to the Brazil and passed the New Year’s Eve in Paris. Journalist column sources Leo Diasof metropolisessearched for people close to Neymar and stated that the player does not want to feed critics with speculation about his expulsion in the last game. If you came to Brazilmany would claim that the athlete was expelled on purpose, thinking precisely about the New Year’s Eve alongside friends in his homeland.

More World Cup news

The journalist who cried copiously and refused to accept Pelé’s death and resonates in the world

Nobody believes the unprecedented explanation that Cristiano gave about his trip to Arabia

Shortly after the expulsion, the web recalled the controversies in the player’s last New Year’s Eve. An excerpt from the program Owners of the Ball, the Band, went viral when remembering that since 2015 Neymar he spends the turn of the year without being able to play, even in the middle of the season for European clubs, which lasts between August and May of next year, due to injuries or suspensions. In 2015when he played for Barcelona, ​​Spain, Neymar spent New Year’s Eve in Trancoso, Bahia, in the company of friends and family. At the time, the player was suspended from a match for the Spanish club.

Newspaper claims that Neymar will not come to Pelé’s funeral

As stated Leo Dias in his column, The athlete also does not intend to come to Brazil for the funeral of Skin, and this decision is being motivated by the enormous pressure that the ace has been receiving from the French press. There is no confirmation of the absence or presence of the Brazilian star, but Santos works only with the hypothesis of the visit of Neymar. the wake of soccer king is scheduled for the day January 2nd at Vila Belmirostadium where the King and Neymar glowed for years.