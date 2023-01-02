Noble pinpoints Palmeiras rival and mocks Tite’s national team: “Sad, but deserved”

Through his Instagram profile, this Sunday, Paulo Nobre, former president of Palmeiras, took advantage of a “happy New Year” message to sting rival São Paulo and mock the elimination of the Brazilian national team in the World Cup. In the published photo, Nobre was wearing the shirt of the Alviverde club, but without sponsorship from Crefisa, a company whose president is Leila Pereira, with whom he adds some friction.







Photo: Playback/Instagram/Gazeta Esportiva

“At the turn of the year, yesterday, I ended up making those reflections that happen about the past year and about everything in general… And, when thinking about our Palmeiras, I was very proud of another year of sporting success. As a fan who I am, I restrict myself to what I see within the four lines and I smile very happy with the team led brilliantly by the GREAT Abel Ferreira”, began Nobre.

Next, the representative who was in charge of the club between 2013 and 2016 pinned rival São Paulo, recalling the speech of former president of Tricolor, Carlos Miguel Aidar, in 2014, when he said that Palmeiras “diminished” when rebutting statements de Nobre on the transfer of Alan Kardec. The then leader, ironically, ate bananas, something remembered by the Palmeirense in this Sunday’s post.

“Then, I noticed two details that, I confess, made me even more proud of the moment that our team is living and that I pray will last a long time… First, realizing that a great and rival team, which would never say it is getting smaller (because, in fact, it’s not true!), but who, failing to win titles, has as his biggest achievement of the year disqualifying us from a knockout tournament!”, teased.

Check out Paulo Nobre's full text: "Happy and green 2023 everyone! At the turn of the year, yesterday, I ended up making those reflections that happen about the past year and about everything in general… And, when thinking about our Palmeiras, I was very proud of another year of sporting success. As a fan that I am, I restrict myself to what I see within the 4 lines, and I smile very happy with the team led brilliantly by the GREAT Abel Ferreira! I believe that the overwhelming majority of Palmeirans feel the same as me… But then I noticed two details that I confess made me even more proud of the moment that our team is going through and that I pray will last a long time…. First, realizing that a great rival team, which would never say it is getting smaller (because it is not true!), but which, not managing to win titles, has as its biggest achievement of the year disqualifying us from a knockout tournament ! This just demonstrates our gigantism and respect that we once again had in the Gyms of the 60s, then 70s, then 90s! And another detail that I thought about and I don't deny that I found it sad but deserved was to see a "Brazilian Team" completely ignore the success and strength of Palmeiras and have pathetically succumbed in the last two World Cups! Forward Lecture always and a Happy and GREEN 2023 for all of us!"

