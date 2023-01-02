Not even the former Real Madrid teammate wants to play in the Arab world, the humiliation that CR7 went through

CR7

January 02, 2023 · 09:00 am

THE Qatar World Cup brought together several great players and incredible stories for the world of football. After the victory of Argentina regarding the Franceat the end of worldsome names of players who stood out during the campaign were being popped up in the main clubs in Europe and also as important reinforcements in the European leagues.

One of the main players in Real Madridthe sock Luka Modric turned down two transfer offers, but hopes to continue writing new chapters with the merengue shirt, according to the “Brand”. Despite the contract until the end of the season, the Croatian intends to extend his bond for another year in the team of Carlo Ancelotti.

In recent weeks, the athlete received two proposals, one from Al-Nassr, new team of Cristiano Ronaldo, and another from the United States. Despite being firm in rejecting the offers, the veteran left open the possibility of talking to other teams from 2024when you are with 38 years deity.

Real Madrid of the Arab world

According to the Spanish daily, the Al-Nassr intends to be a kind of Real Madrid in the Arab world seeking to hire big names in football. In addition to having closed with the Portuguese star, the club must make contact for the arrival of Sergio Ramos at the end of the season and think about Modric for 2024.