Nubank guarantees up to R$ 1.5 MIL for users through this feature; see how it works

Nubank is the most beloved digital bank by Brazilians. This is because fintech usually brings not only several innovative devices to improve the user experience in the app, but also promotions that end up building customer loyalty. This time, there is the possibility of earning up to R$ 1,500 with the bank.

Do you want to know more about the action and how to participate in this opportunity? So keep following the article below so you don’t miss any important information on the subject!

Nubank and Shopee offer promotion in partnership

Those who don’t want to miss the opportunity to earn up to R$ 1,500 in cashback with Nubank and Shopee should be on their toes. At first, the bank is offering a promotion in which, with each purchase made with the roxinho card in the Chinese sales application, the customer can receive part of his money back.

This returned value can be used for several other types of purchases, such as paying for accommodation in hotels, purchasing games, buying electronics, paying bills or even bills. To access the values, however, it is necessary to activate the cashback function in the app.

In addition, the money, which can be used at the Nubank shopping mall, will be used by the user to spend with more than 125 partner e-commerces, which also offer discounts for the customer to save even more. Check below how to activate the function to start earning!

See too: Nubank customers can receive up to R$1,500 in cashback; know how

How to activate cashback in the app?

First of all, it’s good to keep in mind that customers should pay close attention when buying, as they can get higher or lower cashback amounts. That said, here’s how to activate the function:

First, access the Nubank app and click on the “Shopping” function;

Then click on the tab offering deals with Shopee;

See what are all the options available on the day;

After that, click on the option “Activate cashback and go to the store”;

Finally, just shop and enjoy!

As soon as the customer activates the function and starts buying, he already guarantees the money back, which must fall into the account within a period of 90 days. It is also worth mentioning that it is important to wait a minimum period of one hour between one purchase and another to have access to more than one cashback.

Cashback function with Ultravioleta card

Finally, bank customers who have the Ultravioleta card automatically already have access to a 1% cashback on all transactions. The money, by the way, can be used to make other purchases and acquisitions.

To have access to plastic, the customer must pay a monthly fee of R$49, spend R$5,000 per month or have R$50,000 invested in NuInveste, as it is a premium card. When requesting the device, the customer must also undergo a credit analysis before release.

See too: Did Nubank prepare a CHRISTMAS gift for customers? Understand!