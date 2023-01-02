Odyssey Neo G9: Samsung Announces 57-inch ‘Dual UHD’ Monitor | Dogs

Samsung announced, this Monday (2), the launch of the 57-inch version of the Odyssey Neo G9, a gamer monitor with unusual curvature. Unveiled on the eve of CES 2023, the giant display has “dual UHD” resolution, which corresponds to 7,680 x 2,160 pixels. The new device has quantum Mini LED technology and will be presented along with other devices from the ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lines. There is still no release date or announced price for the products.

According to the official website of the South Korean manufacturer, the Odyssey Neo G9 is a gamer monitor with a 1000R curved screen, 32:9 aspect ratio and has a VESA HDR 1,000 contrast standard, which promises to deliver greater definition for white and black. , with better detail in both shadows and bright scenes. In addition, the display has technology that should reduce light reflection.

2 of 4 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has 57 inches and 32:9 aspect ratio — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has 57 inches and 32:9 aspect ratio — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

The device supports a refresh rate of 240 Hz, double the 120 Hz that was common in high-end gaming monitors until recently. The device has a DisplayPort 2.1 connection, which promises to transfer data about twice as fast as the standard 1.4. A 49-inch version of the same monitor was launched in Brazil in May 2022 for R$13,999.

3 of 4 Odyssey OLED G9 has 49″, OLED technology and a response time of 0.1 ms — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 has 49″, OLED technology and a response time of 0.1 ms — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

Among the other monitors that will be presented at CES 2023 is the Odyssey OLED G9, which is 49 inches in size, curved screen, the same 32:9 aspect ratio and 0.1ms response time as its main attractions. According to the brand’s official page, it works with a dynamic contrast of 1,000,000:1.

4 of 4 ViewFinity S9 is a release focused on photo and video editing professionals — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung ViewFinity S9 is a release focused on photo and video editing professionals — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung