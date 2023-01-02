Official trailer for the series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren – Cinevisão

Paramount + released this Monday (28) the full trailer for “1923“, a series derived from “Yellowstone”, created by Taylor Sheridan, and starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The cast also includes James Badge Dale, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

The story takes place 40 years after James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) established the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana. Now Jacob (Ford) and Cara Dutton (Mirren), lead the family through the Prohibition era and the Great Depression.

Between the rise of cattle rustling and other crimes in the American West, as well as the forces of history that threaten them, the Duttons will have to fight for their land and hold the family together during the odds.

“1923” premieres on Paramount+ on December 18 in the US and Canada, and the following day (19) in the UK and Australia. For the remaining international markets, a release date has not yet been announced.