On the first day of 2023, Duilio promises a “very competitive” team to Corinthians fans

The year 2023 has just arrived and fans of Corinthians now has reason to be hopeful. This is because President Duilio Monteiro Alves published, this Sunday, a message on his social networks promising a “very competitive” team for the faithful, in addition to a more structured club.

“HAPPY 2023, FAITHFUL! Good health, peace and joy for everyone. Especially for the Corinthians, who can be SURE of a very competitive team and an even more structured club this coming season. Go Corinthians!”, he wrote.

So far, Corinthians has been active in the market. Timão has already announced the arrival of left-back Matheus Bidu and the return of Paraguayan striker Ángel Romero. Furthermore, the alvinegro club negotiated Lucas Piton with Basquein addition to Ramiro and Matheus Vital, both with the cruise.

Corinthians is also close to closing an agreement with Zenit for the permanent signing of striker Yuri Alberto. In the deal, Timão will transfer defensive midfielder Du Queiroz and defender Robert Renan to the Russians.

Thus, the São Paulo team will also have the returns of Gustavo Mantuan and Ivan. The attacker must remain in the Corinthian squad, while the goalkeeper is in negotiation with Vasco.

Also in November 2022, Corinthians appointed Fernando Lázaro as coach of the main team, after the non-renewal of the contract of the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, today at Flamengo. Finally, Timão made progress in renewing the loan of midfielder Maycon for another season, one of the priorities of the board chaired by Duilio.

