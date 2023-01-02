Happy New Year! We’ve officially entered 2023 and we’re super excited for all the new Netflix shows set to launch this year and the shows that will return with new seasons. More specifically, we are very excited about the launch of Outer Margins season 3 and many other Netflix teen shows.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see a new season of Outer Margins in 2022, but we don’t have to worry about that in 2023 because Outer Margins Season 3 has already been confirmed for a 2023 release.

But what other Netflix teen shows are coming out this year? Keep reading to find a list of nine teen shows expected or slated to hit Netflix in 2023.

Outer Banks season 3 and more Netflix teen shows coming in 2023

Outer Banks season 3

We are absolutely on cloud nine over External Banks’ come back in 2023! Sadly, the third season has no release date yet, but it is expected to release in early 2023. In fact, the release date is rumored to be February 23rd, provided by Outer Margins star Madelyn Cline. However, the streaming giant has not confirmed this date. But if Outer Margins If Season 3 comes out in February, Netflix will likely announce the release date by the end of January. For now, expect the highly anticipated third season to hit the streamer on February 23rd.

Ginny and Georgia season 2

Mark your calendar and set your alarm because Ginny and Georgia Season 2 hits Netflix January 5 at 12pm PT / 3am ET! You can expect 10 episodes, about an hour each, to be released on your Netflix account on this date.

Season 2 will pick up two weeks after the events that transpired in the explosive season 1 finale. How is Ginny going to cope knowing that her mother is a murderer? What will Georgia do now that Ginny and Austin have run away? Georgia’s ex-husband/Austin’s father will also be heading to Wellsbury after serving time in prison. How will Georgia handle her unexpected arrival? Find out the answers to all these questions by watching Ginny and Georgia season 2 when it hits Netflix on January 5th.

That show from the 90’s

get ready because That show from the 90’s will be released on Netflix on January 19. That show from the 70’s The spinoff follows Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter, Leia Forman, as she spends the summer with her grandparents in Point Place. There, she meets and befriends the neighborhood children.

Netflix gave the teen series a 10-episode order, with each episode having a runtime of around 22 minutes. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty. The rest of the main cast includes Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

are any others That show from the 70’s cast members in That show from the 90’s? Yea! Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama and Tommy Chong make guest appearances. You don’t want to miss this release, so be sure to check it out on Netflix January 19th!

Shadow and Bone season 2

After a long wait, shadow and bone the second season will finally be released on Netflix on March 16th. There are eight episodes in season two, with each episode approximately one hour in length. It has also been reported that this season is based on the books. siege and storm, ruin and riseand Six of Ravens by Leigh Bardugo.

you are wondering what shadow and bone the 2nd season is about? Here’s the Season 2 synopsis via Netflix below:

Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected betrayer to others, she is determined to bring down the Fold of Shadow and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal gather their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify their powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they battle old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When the chance of a deadly assault comes their way, the Crows find themselves once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

Have I Never Season 4

I never is set to return with its fourth and final season in 2023! We just have to find out when exactly. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to announce a release date, but we do have an idea of ​​when Season 4 could drop.

I never Ever season 4 wrapped filming in August 2022, so it’s been in post-production for some time now. Previously, we’ve seen the show spend around four to six months in post-production before it hits Netflix. With that post-production schedule, we could expect an early 2023 release. However, our guess is that Netflix will hold off Season 4 until spring or summer, as that’s when new seasons typically release.

For now, wait I never season 4 to drop in early to mid 2023. Of course, you can count on us to share the official release date as soon as it’s released.

Heartstopper season 2

The beloved teen series, heart stopping, is expected to return with its second season this year. Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about production because the cameras stopped rolling in December 2022. Now, the waiting game begins.

This show spent quite a bit of time in post-production for its first season. It took about 10 months actually. We hope it doesn’t take that long for season two, but it’s possible. If it takes that long, we won’t see heart stopping season 2 by fall 2023. But if the post-production process can be cut down to about six to eight months, we could see the new season sometime in late spring or summer 2023. We’re keeping our fingers crossed ! Stay tuned to Netflix Life for the official release date.

Sex Education season 4

we expected that sex education season 4 was supposed to arrive in late 2022, but production didn’t start until mid-year, which made a 2022 release virtually impossible. However, it’s more than likely that season 4 will be released in 2023.

Principal photography began in August 2022 and is rumored to end in March 2023. After that, the new episodes will spend some time in post-production before hitting everyone’s Netflix accounts. That sets up a summer or fall 2023 release. Obviously, we’d like to see sex education season 4, sooner or later. So hopefully post-production will wrap up in time for a summer release.

elite season 7

The popular Spanish teen series, Elite, is in its seventh season and fans can’t wait to see what it’s all about. After the shocking and emotional season 6 finale, viewers are more than ready to see how the story will continue in the upcoming season.

When the show was renewed for a seventh season in October 2022, Netflix revealed some of the new actors joining the cast, and there were two familiar faces. Omar Ayuso will be reprising his role as Omar Shanaa in Elite Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Lindez, Alexander Albarracin, Ivan Mendes and Maribel Verdu are the new cast members. You can also expect more of the Season 6 cast to return.

As of January 1st, Elite Season 7 is currently filming. A wrap date is currently unknown, but we’re likely looking at around four months of production. Cameras started rolling in November 2022, so four months later would be sometime in March 2023. So post-production will likely take about six months, putting a possible summer or fall release.

Young Royals season 3

The hit Swedish teen series, royal youthwill end its run on Netflix with a third and final season, and we’re looking forward to seeing how things turn out.

Season 3’s production schedule is unknown, but filming will likely begin in early to mid-2023 and wrap three months later. Once the new episodes go into post-production, they’ll likely spend about six months and then make their way to Netflix.

It’s hard to predict when season 3 will hit the streamer as we don’t have enough information. However, our best release prediction for now is late 2023. Once filming officially begins, we should have a better idea of ​​when. royal youth the third season may come out. However, it is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Which Netflix teen shows are you most looking forward to in 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.