Palmeiras female hires Boca and Argentina national team star

Palmeiras announced today (2) the hiring of Yamila Rodríguez, a star of Boca Juniors and the Argentine national team. Verdão won competition from interested European clubs and managed to convince the Argentines of the negotiation, despite resistance to leaving. She signed a contract valid for one year.

Riquelme, leader and idol of Boca, tried to talk Yamila out of the idea, without success. The former player made moves for permanence and did not want the attacker, who was very dear to the Xeneize crowd, to leave.

“I’m very happy with the opportunity to play for Palmeiras and I appreciate everyone’s confidence. It’s a giant club, which has a very strong squad and I hope we can have a historic season. The fans can expect a lot of dedication, commitment and determination from me. “, said Yamila, to the official Palmeiras website.

A Boca idol, the 24-year-old striker was the top scorer in the Copa América, with six goals – the competition was won by the Brazilian team. She was runner-up in the Libertadores with Boca Juniors and lost the final to Palmeiras, continental champion in her first participation in the tournament.

The signing of Palestrinas is a sign of the strength of the club’s women’s project and the visibility of the Brazilian league on the continent. In addition to Libertadores, Palmeiras was champion of Paulistão in 2022.

