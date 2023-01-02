“Playing for Flamengo is the best”; Fla director ‘detonates’ Ana Thaís after criticism of Gerson’s return

In recent days, Flamengo news has been taken over by the possible return of midfielder Gerson, who currently plays for Olympique de Marseille (FRA). Fla is very close to agreeing with the player, who should land this Sunday in Rio de Janeiro to settle the last details with the Board and, if all goes well, sign a contract.

Last Friday (30), TV Globo and SporTV commentator Ana Thaís Matos criticized Gerson’s return to Brazilian football. Ana argued that the midfielder, who is 25 years old, could continue his path in Europe instead of playing again at Ninho do Urubu, where he was one of the highlights of the Club between 2019 and 2020.

“I regret the return. Not for Flamengo, for him (Gerson) it would be incredible, to return to the place, the country and the team that worked so well, but the first alternative of the player who is frustrated in Europe is to return to Brazil. He does not tries to reinvent itself in another team. Trying elsewhere, playing in another league, Portugal or Spain, I’m sorry that the first alternative is to go back to that comfort zone that is Brazilian football”, Ana said at the time.

Last Saturday (31), it was the turn of Flamengo’s general and legal vice president, Rodrigo Dunshee, to hit the journalist on social networks. Dunshee stated that the midfielder’s period in Europe was good and Brazil and Brazilian football should not be underestimated in order to value foreign football. Dunshee also pointed out that the ‘best thing is to play for Flamengo’.

“Gerson qualified Olimpique for the Champions League and took the club to second place in France, behind PSG. He reached contractual targets that generated awards for the CRF and for him. He is not an athlete who has been frustrated. and overthrow BR. Playing for Flamengo is the best”countered the leader.