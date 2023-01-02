POCO M4 Pro 10% off on Amazon

If you’re looking for a cheap 5G phone on the last day of the year, Amazon is offering a 10% discount on Xiaomi’s POCO M4 Pro smartphone (product link).

The offer is for a limited time and the promotional price may end at any time.

The phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a resolution of up to 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The POCO M4 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, as well as a side fingerprint sensor.

At the time of writing this article, the 5G cell phone costs BRL 1,160.99, which can be paid in up to 10 installments of BRL 116.18 without interest on the credit card.

As this is a promotional action, the price and conditions listed here may change depending on the quantity of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

