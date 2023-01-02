Prince Harry gives a revealing interview and assumes: ‘I want my father and my brother back’; watch

On Sunday (8), a 90-minute interview that Prince Harry gave Tom Bradby for ITV News will air. In the conversation, the Brit opened up about his personal life, addressing topics such as his current relationship with his father and brother. In addition, according to The Mirror, he also gave previously unheard details about the death of his mother, Diana. This Monday (2), The Telegraph released a trailer for the revealing chat.

To the presenter, who Harry has known for over 20 years, he gave surprising statements. “It didn’t have to be this way… The leak and all”said the prince, referring to his departure from royal duties in 2020. “I want a family, not an institution”, claimed in another court. In another part of the preview, the British confessed to missing the closeness he had with his father, Charles III and brother, William: “I would like to have my father and my brother back.” In March 2021, he told Oprah that his father stopped answering his calls and classified the relationship with his brother as “distant“.

In the interview, filmed in California, where Harry currently lives with Meghan, he also explained to Bradby that since Megxit, members of the Royal Family prefer to place them as the “villains” of history: “They think it’s best to keep us as villains […] They showed no willingness to reconcile.”. Watch:

ITV news director Michael Jermey told The Mirror that the conversation between Harry and Tom “it will be a program that everyone with an enlightened opinion about the monarchy should want to watch”. “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution”he added.

“Harry’s version of events contains many elements we’ve never heard before, as viewers will see. It’s a raw, intimate look at his relationships with those closest to him and the moments that shaped him.”revealed another director of the British broadcaster, Ian Rumsey, to the vehicle.

Continue after Advertising

The interview will air two days before the release of the biography written by Harry, “Spare”, which also promises to bring together great revelations about the British monarchy. According to The Guardian, the book is set to chronicle the story of Lady Di’s son from childhood to the present day, including his time serving in Afghanistan and his days living in the United States. Harry closed a millionaire contract to tell “everything”, such as, for example, the pain with the tragic death of his mother. The redhead must also address his disengagement from royalty, the racism suffered by Meghan Markle, the fights with his father, Charles III, and self-exile in the USA.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

