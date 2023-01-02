Prince Harry says he wants to reconnect with his father and brother

Amid disagreements in the royal family, Prince Harry, 38, said he wants to reconnect with his father, King Charles III, 74, and his brother, Prince William, 40.

Harry made the statement in an interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby. The conversation airs in England on January 8th.

On the same day, an interview with journalist Anderson Cooper airs on CNN’s “60 Minutes”.

“I would like my father back. I would like my brother back.” After saying in the documentary “Harry & Meghan” (Netflix) that he is moving on and that he has accepted that he must not reconcile with his family, Harry now says that he would like to get back into a relationship with his father and brother.

“It didn’t have to be like this.” The interview trailer highlights a few lines from Harry, without displaying the questions or context. In the video, Harry cites “leaks and planted stories”, says that “they have not shown that they want to reconcile” and that “they feel it is better to keep us as villains”. He also says he wanted to have a family, not an institution.

Harry goes back to saying that the royal family leaked private conversations to the press. He had already made a similar accusation in the documentary and again claims, in an interview with Cooper, that, when he tried to resolve his issues with the royals privately, Buckingham Palace leaked the conversations to the press. So he is taking the step to speak about these matters in public.