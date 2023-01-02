Probable coach of the Brazilian national team has already created controversy with Lionel Messi after the World Cup

Messi

THE Qatar World Cup brought together several great players and incredible stories for the world of football. After the victory of Argentina regarding the Franceat the end of worldsome names of players who stood out during the campaign were being popped up in the main clubs in Europe and also as important reinforcements in the European leagues.

After the conquest of World Cup, several fans put Lionel Messi as the greatest player in football history. At a press conference on Thursday, Carlo Ancelotti, technician of Real Madrid, does not agree with this position and has a particular position in relation to the best athletes in the sport.

“Hard to say, I don’t know if he’s the best in history. It’s not fair to say that, because every season has good players. “Messi is the best in history”. I enjoyed so many good players. I train every day for the Golden Ball (Benzema). I saw Cruyff, Maradona play”said the coach who lamented the death of Skin.

Tough question for football

On your resume, Messi sum more than 40 titles andm passes by barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina. However, this discussion does not seem to have an end, mainly due to the presence of players who made their mark in football, such as Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Puskas. In the present, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe they continue to make a lot of noise and are also among the biggest names in the sport.