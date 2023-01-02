problem with the design of the steam chamber may be responsible for overheating

A few weeks ago, many complaints from owners of Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX, appeared on the internet. Reports of high temperatures on the graphics chip of these VGAS, the ship 31, causing, among other things, a decrease in the GPU operating frequency, thermal throttling, a standard measure to preserve the component. In all cases, the issue affects Radeon RX 7900 reference models.

Enthusiast and renowned overclocker Roman “der8auer” Hartung decided to investigate the case. The conclusion he reached was that it could be a design flaw, more precisely in the steam chamber. It is important to point out here how the industrial design, responsible for materializing both the aesthetic part and the functional attributes of a product, is decisive for the success or failure of a project. And in the case of video cards we have an extra component.

Even the decision to use a vapor chamber is a project design decision, as it is one of the options that can compose a refrigeration system.

The use of a steam chamber is given to try to potentiate heat dissipation. The heat generated by the GPU is transferred to the metal chamber, composed of water vapor, and then passed to the fans, which try to transfer and expel the heat through the air. The vapor chamber is a solution that is usually effective due to its characteristic of more uniform heat distribution, when compared to heatsinks, for example.

In addition to reference design models, bets that both NVIDIA and AMD follow, placing options on the market that, in a way, compete directly with the cards launched by their partners, such as Gigabyte, MSI, ASUS, Powercoloramong others.

The models launched by these partners, custom boards, can present very different results in terms of performance and also design. The best-known case is the boards of the line HOF (Hall of Fame) gives GALAX, which tries to squeeze the most out of what a given graphics chip can deliver in terms of performance. For this goal to be achieved, rigor is required in certain areas of the project, such as the cooling part.

It is precisely in this section that the Radeon RX 7900, in its reference model, fails. In the test conducted by der8auer, 4 RX 7900 models, in their reference version, were used, running the Fullmark benchmark software. They were put to the test both horizontally and vertically. In both positions the VGAs reached 100°C. Two of them, when placed horizontally, hit 110ºCwhich also concludes that, horizontally, the GPU can reach higher temperatures.

Obviously, the behavior of the fans also follows this drastic rise in temperature, trying to mitigate the effects. Horizontally the fans were operating at over 2000 RPM, while vertically 1800 RPM was recorded.

With this panorama of 110ºC, the hob did what was expected of it, the momentary frequency cut, an emergency measure to reduce the temperature, preventing the entire product from being damaged. This perspective is also quite common with NVMe SSDs. The absence, or inefficiency of a dissipation element, can cause a temporary drop in performance in order to preserve the unit.

The overlocker also mentions that in his ASRock RX 7900 XTX unit, the card’s behavior was within expectations, staying below 90ºC during the stress test.

The use of multiple units on the reference board, a design coming directly from AMD, is also an important component in reducing the potential for failure of a given unit on the board. As it turns out, this is really a more general design flaw. These higher temperatures are also at odds with what some members of the press who tested the VGA got.

This graphic from Hardwarelux compares the reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX hotspot to custom models from partner manufacturers. Only the reference design reaches 110ºC.

der8auer even tried some “tricks” to see if the results would change, such as the use of a special support created by him, or even removing the support bracket from the GPU, increasing the contact of the base and copper with the GPU, enhancing the exchange of heat. Nothing worked. Even changing the position plate after a few minutes of the test was tried, but there was no drop in temperature.

The conclusion of the test is as follows: design failure of the steam chamber design. This variation in the temperature peak, between the vertical and horizontal position, indicates that the fluid inside the chamber may have a circulation problem.

AMD has addressed the issue with the Radeon RX 7900 in its reference model: those experiencing thermal throttling should contact support