PSG loses and the web does not forgive: ‘Without Messi and Neymar, he is not even 8th in the Brasileirão’

PSG’s first game in 2023 was in defeat. Without Messi and Neymar, the team lost to Lens, by 3 to 1, this Sunday, for the French Championship. On social networks, some Brazilians cited the dependence that Parisians have on the South American duo.

– The PSG team is very dependent on Messi, creation is null. Without him and Neymar then – commented an internet user.

+ Flamengo manager rebuts Globo commentator’s criticism of Gerson’s return



– PSG without Neymar and Messi is not among the top 8 of the Brazilian Championship – joked another fan.

– What is PSG without Messi and Neymar? Mbappé didn’t want the spotlight? – questioned another netizen.

+ Neymar spends New Year alongside Davi Lucca, PSG teammate and ex-girlfriend



Neymar did not enter the field this Sunday due to the red card received in the last match. Messi continues with the rest extended after winning the World Cup for Argentina. PSG’s next appointment is against Châteauroux.

psg without neymar and messi, is not among the top 8 of the brazilian championship — Lucas (@1motaL) January 1, 2023

the psg team is very dependent on messi, creation is null, without him and neymar then — d (@diegwcrf) January 1, 2023