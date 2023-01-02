Punk pioneer: who was fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, December 29, at the age of 81. With a “rebellious soul”, she had unshakable values, an anti-capitalist ideology and an overwhelming aesthetic sense. She did not surrender to the system. One of the main names in world fashion, the British woman was still in charge of the independent eponymous brand alongside her husband, creative director Andreas Kronthaler. Engaged in sociopolitical and environmental agendas, the designer and activist left a revolutionary legacy.

The cause of death was not disclosed. In a statement, the fashion house announced that Vivienne Westwood passed away “in peace and surrounded by her family” in Clapham, south London, England.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book and changing the world for the better. She has led an incredible life. Its innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Following the announcement, Westwood’s husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, said he will remain with the brand. “I will continue to hold Vivienne in my heart,” he declared. “We worked until the end, and she left me a lot of things to do.”

Vivienne Westwood: the trajectory

Vivienne Isabel Swire was born in 1941 in Derbyshire, England. She worked in factories and also as a primary school teacher. Later, she opened the clothing store Let It Rock, on the King’s Road, in London, in partnership with her then-husband Malcolm McLaren.

Founded in the early 1970s, the space was renamed Sex. At the site, customers found props that mixed fashion, sexuality and breaking gender standards. It was there that the look of the band Sex Pistols emerged, which marked generations.

Over the years, Westwood’s creations have been worn by many celebrities, with different styles, ages and personalities, such as model Dita Von Teese, actress Angelina Jolie, singer Adele and Princess Eugenie. Among the younger generations, the label by the designer is also successful: the list of supporters of looks includes singers Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Tove Lo, model Georgia May Jagger, singer Harry Styles, and actresses Zendaya and Elle Fanning. Questioning and restless, Vivienne respected the British monarchy, but without a submissive essence. She even received the title of Dame of the British Empire, granted by Queen Elizabeth II for her services to the fashion scene. In Brazil, Vivienne reached the imagination of fashionistas and the general population. She has collaborated with label national brand of Melissa shoes. The partnership, which lasted about 10 years, made the pieces developed by the Englishwoman more accessible to the Brazilian public.

Punk fashion pioneer

In the 1970s, there was a boom in counterculture movements, which had been on the rise since the 1960s. Individuality became a priority, above massification, as explained by researcher and professor of fashion and philosophy Brunno Almeida Maia, in an interview with the column.

“In the 1970s, fashion was experiencing a period of decline in haute couture and the entry of the ready-to-wear, which allowed accessibility to fashion consumer goods. Stylists and creators began to look to the streets, which began to dictate trends, tastes, manners”, contextualizes the expert.

It was then that Vivienne Westwood became a pioneer in punk fashion, materializing rebelliousness with a cause. She became known for her disruptive, fearless, daring and unmistakable creative DNA.

The stylist translated, from the clothing, the yearnings, causes and criticisms of the movement underground. “With sensitivity, Vivienne Westwood knew how to capture that spirit of the time and create an aesthetic language of fashion for punk”, defines Brunno Almeida Maia.

“The movement was aesthetic, political and ethical. It emerged on the outskirts of London, through young children of workers who criticized the bourgeois system and the capitalist mode of production”, he explains. “In terms of clothing, punk had the culture of subverting the aesthetic language, through some techniques, such as ‘do it yourself’ [do it yourself]O upcyclingwhich consists of recreating a piece that has already been used, and thrift stores, in addition to questioning what is beautiful.”

With the works, Westwood provoked estrangement, but also reflections. Prints criticizing capitalism were taken naturally to fashion weeks, for example. The designer immortalized black leather jackets, spikessafety pins, plaid and ripped items.

rebel with cause

The designer founded the eponymous label in 1981. Remembered for creations genderless and T-shirts with messages, Vivienne Westwood also considered herself a political activist.

Between the 1990s and 2000s, it became increasingly linked to environmental issues. He spoke to his own customers to consume less and fought against climate change, including protests inside and outside the parades. Human rights, freedom of expression and feminism were also among the agendas prioritized by the British.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Vivienne Westwood has become a strong advocate for social distancing and science. Amidst the necessary isolation, the British woman adapted the processes of the label itself. She starred in home campaigns without losing hope and fun.

Vivienne Westwood used fashion as a means of individual and artistic creation, but also an instrument of collective transformation. The British paved the way for more awareness and ethics in a traditional, elitist and conservative segment.

“If today we have a very clear and critical presence and discussion on the catwalk about issues of gender identities, roles and expressions, as well as the plurality of bodies, circular economy and notions of beauty being re-signified, this is all due to Vivienne Westwood and also to those who later resized their legacy”, points out researcher Brunno Almeida Maia.

“Vivienne’s influence can be seen from fashion with an eye toward the streets, questioning the norms and standards of the capitalist bourgeoisie, as well as the issue of individuality, showing that fashion is not just about clothes, but about people. Through critical and radical ‘aggression’, she took political action to the catwalks,” she emphasizes.

Vivienne Westwood’s tracks in fashion are wide and not always obvious. To exemplify, the expert cites the exhibition Punk: Chaos to Coutureheld at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, in the United States, in 2013.

“Even creators like Gianni Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, who made or still make fashion aimed at a bourgeois elite and often represent women through commonplaces, such as sensuality and seduction, carry elements aesthetics of the punk movement”, concludes Brunno Almeida Maia.

fight in fashion

After the news of Vivienne Westwood’s death, fans and admirers paid tribute, mainly in the designer’s stores in England. Flowers and messages of condolence were left in the tributes.

On social networks, celebrities also manifested themselves to celebrate the trajectory of the British designer. Model Naomi Campbell, for example, wrote an emotional text to thank Westwood for her generosity and friendship, whom she described as a queen.

“You were a force of nature who always encouraged me to keep going and not give up on the things I was passionate about outside of modelling. Your honesty is to be valued; whether we liked to hear it or not, you spoke your truth, real and authentic”, bowed to top model.

Italian stylist Alessandro Michele posted a photo of his colleague and wrote: “Please teach heaven to enjoy.” British fashion designer Victoria Beckham also sympathized. “My thoughts are with her family at this extremely sad time,” she said.

Singer Billy Idol, recognized in the London punk music scene, tweeted about the death of the idol. “RIP [rest in peace (descanse em paz)]it will take me a while to assimilate this…”.

Westwood was a believer in Taoism, a religion based on Chinese philosophy. “Never has there been such a need for Tao as there is today. Tao gives you a sense of belonging to the cosmos and gives your life purpose; it gives you a sense of identity and strength to know that you are living the life you can and therefore should live: make full use of your character and your life on Earth,” wrote the stylist.

Thank you, Vivienne!