Raízen announces new job openings

Raízen, the 4th largest company in revenues and the 2nd largest fuel distributor in Brazil, announces new job vacancies across the country at the beginning of the year. There are chances for people with or without professional experience, in positions of different levels: technicians, analysts, operators and much more.

Vacancies are in the states of Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Goiás, the Federal District and much more, in addition to options for working in the hybrid and face-to-face model.

Among the opportunities, the functions of Senior Lawyer (Affirmative for Black people), Agile Senior Coach, Full Storekeeper, Accounting Analyst, Accounts Payable Analyst, Accounts Payable Analyst, Senior Internal Controls Analyst (IT Controls), Analyst Full Credit, Cyber ​​OT Analyst, Data Analyst, BI Channel Analyst, Business Analytics Analyst, Communication and Media Analyst, Customer Success Analyst, Cyber ​​OT Analyst, KYC & Onboarding Analyst, Legal Operations Analyst, Performance Analyst – Trade Marketing, Planning Analyst, Fuel Quality Analyst, IT Services Analyst, Systems Analyst (Trading), Engineering Data Analyst, Billing Analyst, Financial Analyst, Innovation Analyst, Integrated Operations Analyst, Planning Analyst Maintenance Control, Analyst Industrial Processes, Senior IT Project Analyst, Marketing Coordinator, Client Platforms Coordinator, and Compensation, Tax Systems Support Coordinator, Financial Coordinator – Commodity and Derivatives Trading, Senior QA Developer | Shell Box, Junior Industrial Electrician, Automotive Maintenance Electrician, Territory Manager, Industrial Operations Manager II – Sugar Manufacturing, Industrial Mechanic, Automotive Maintenance Mechanic, Industrial Mechanic and much more.

The company reinforces that it seeks to promote an innovative, ethical, inclusive, safe work environment that respects people and their individualities and is conducive to the continuous development of behavioral and professional skills. In this sense, it provides affirmative vacancies for people who declare themselves to be black, women, people with disabilities and LGBTQIA+.

how to apply

Those interested in applying for any of the vacancies should access the website https://genteraizen.gupy.io/ to check the complete list of available opportunities and register the curriculum in the desired position.