Read review of Netflix’s South Korean action movie

Carter it couldn’t have been done at any other time – and at the same time, it’s like nothing else being made today. The actuality of its idiosyncrasies is obvious: the megalomaniac and absurdist scale of the action refers to Fast and furious; the emphasis on the impact of melee combat reflects John Wick; the almost cartoonish or gamified style of the most prominent sequences, in which the protagonist faces legions of enemies at the same time, has something of Kingsman; and the trick of making the movie look like it was filmed on a take uninterrupted is the result of the very contemporary obsession with action scenes done in the same way (think of demolisher, True Detective and 1917).

the way Carter divorces from these and other productions that influenced him, however, is less evident. Although it is at first sight “just” an amalgamation of trends, the film Jung Byung-gil (The village) shines precisely because it concentrates them in a single thrillermaintaining its breakneck pace for almost 2h20 and extrapolating each element of contemporary action to a level that could easily slide into parody, but does not allow itself to get there – which is simultaneously exhausting, due to the level of tension and seriousness that the film maintains all the time, and strangely admirable, because it means he trusts the value of what he’s doing far more than anything out of the Hollywood machine in recent years.

The title character of Carterlived by joo won (O good doctor original from South Korean TV), wakes up one morning with no memory of who or where he is. Soon, a mysterious voice in his ear instructs him to rescue a girl, Ha-na (Kim Bo-min), whose antibodies are the key to curing a mysterious disease that has spread alarmingly across the world in recent months. Pursued by the CIA (represented in the film by Mike Colter and Camilla Belle) and by South and North Korean agents, he leaves a trail of blood behind him as he tries to complete his mission amidst conflicting political interests.

Director Jung Byung-gil is the one who signs the script, alongside Jung Byeong-sikyour partner also in The villageand this is a surprisingly intelligent text, not least because it knows very well how much need be smart (spoiler: not much). Carter maintains a subversive stance from beginning to end, making the American interventionist presence the great villain in the first half of the film, and later on exchanging it for the greed of those who try to gain power in the face of a situation of humanitarian crisis. O script it does not confront the ethical issue of how to portray the North Korean dictatorial regime, because it does not need to do that: its fight is with those who profit from the misfortune, regardless of nationality.

It seems like a delicate line to walk, but the truth is, Carter it doesn’t take much effort to take a firm stand in the rare moments when there is a lull in the action. The quality of its dramaturgy is even solid, but the film sees no point in pretending we’re here for its political rhetoric or emotional depth – knowing we’re watching a good session of shit that doesn’t morally damage itself is more than enough. This approach is only bothersome even in the final moments of the film, when the screenwriters find it appropriate to apply a final blow of cosmic irony to the characters, exposing an unreasonable cynicism that makes Carter a more bitter confection than it appeared to be.

It’s hard to get that uncomfortable taste out of your mouth as soon as the credits roll, but what the film presents for the previous more than 2 hours is undeniable: an unconditional surrender to the pleasures of action cinema, its viscerality as visual art, the infinite possibilities of bodies humans moving across the screen, and the even more endless ideas that digital effects are capable of turning into reality. Engaging in its artificiality, in its lack of shame in being what it is, Carter it’s an intense and admirable cinematic experience, even with its shortcomings – and maybe even, in a way, because of them.