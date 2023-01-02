realme C33: new basic cell phone wants to win you over by design | Analysis / Review

The realme C33 is the Chinese manufacturer’s new bet on the domestic market and arrives to compete with the most affordable intermediaries that are found just above R$ 1 thousand. What’s good about him? Worth to buy? Check out the TudoCelular analysis.

realme has been focusing on the design to have this as its appeal against a multitude of cell phones from other brands on the market. The C33 gets it right by having a thinner body than most and a glossy rear that will win over younger audiences. It only sins for still coming with micro USB connection.

The only 60 Hz IPS LCD screen could be another weak point, but realme claims that the touch sensor responds at 120 Hz for less response time, which will help in games. The sound could be better; in addition to being only mono, it does not excite in power and distorts with the volume at maximum.