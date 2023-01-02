realme C33: new basic cell phone wants to win you over by design | Analysis / Review

The realme C33 is the Chinese manufacturer’s new bet on the domestic market and arrives to compete with the most affordable intermediaries that are found just above R$ 1 thousand. What’s good about him? Worth to buy? Check out the TudoCelular analysis.
realme has been focusing on the design to have this as its appeal against a multitude of cell phones from other brands on the market. The C33 gets it right by having a thinner body than most and a glossy rear that will win over younger audiences. It only sins for still coming with micro USB connection.
The only 60 Hz IPS LCD screen could be another weak point, but realme claims that the touch sensor responds at 120 Hz for less response time, which will help in games. The sound could be better; in addition to being only mono, it does not excite in power and distorts with the volume at maximum.
The realme C33 comes equipped with Unisoc’s T612 platform, also found in other entry-level cell phones from the brand. Here we have 4 GB of RAM that guarantees good performance and does not reload applications in the background frequently. The battery lasts all day, but it takes almost three hours to recharge because of the weak charger that comes in the box.
The photographic set is simple, despite the main camera having a 50 MP sensor. There is a secondary camera for background blurring and the front camera has only 5 MP resolution and is very limited in night selfies. The photographic performance is below the segment and the camcorder is even more limited.
The realme C33 is a nice cell phone that will be worth it when it’s close to R$ 1 thousand. Meanwhile, there are more interesting options on the market. Below, you can check out our full review:
The realme C33 arrived on the national market in November 2022 for R$ 1,600. Below you can find the best deals on the device: