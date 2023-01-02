Research points out the best and worst narrator in Brazilian football in 2022

Luis Roberto was elected the best Brazilian football narrator of the year 2022, according to a survey by the UOL Esporte portal. The narrator, who belongs to the Globo group, surpassed other big names, such as Galvão Bueno. The narrators of the Globo group take care of the research.

In 2022, Luis Roberto narrated the World Cup, in Qatar, and was highly praised by Brazilian spectators. In the portal’s poll, Luis Roberto received around 23% of the public’s votes.

In second place, four tied narrators appear, all from the Globo group, with about 11% of the votes: Everaldo Marques, Milton Leite, Gustavo Villani and Cleber Machado; André Henning, Galvão Bueno, Jorge Iggor, Luiz Carlos Jr and Rômulo Mendonça were also remembered.

Despite being in second place, Cleber Machado was elected the worst narrator in Brazilian football in 2022, as reported by the portal. According to the source, the narrator was the worst with a certain amount of slack.

Luis Roberto could become the main narrator of Rede Globo

Elected the best narrator of the year 2023, Luis Roberto tends to be the main narrator of Rede Globo, since Galvão Bueno will have other plans for that year. Thus, Luis Roberto will be responsible for narrating the games in Brazil.