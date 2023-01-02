Review: In Waters Deep, book by Paula Hawkins, gets lost in a story that becomes boring | Books

In Deep Waters, book by Paula Hawkins – Photo: Reproduction

The book ‘In Waterdeep’ is written by Paula Hawkinsbestselling author ‘The Girl on the Train’2015 — thriller book that was a worldwide success and in 2016 won a film adaptation in 2016 with Emily Blunt. The work follows the same literary style as its predecessor: its main focus is female characters experiencing their dramas, the main characters are trying to solve the mystery behind a death that seems, to say the least, suspicious.

‘Em Águas Profundas’ is divided into small chapters that bring the point of view of several characters about the events. These excerpts, written in first or third person, can be a little uncomfortable when reading, since the reader ends up losing interest in the story with the number of cuts in the timeline. The mixture of characters’ reports in some chapters with memories in other parts of the book is another point that causes discomfort during the reading.

One of the negative factors of the book, for me, was the fact that some characters just disappear into the story without any explanation. ‘Em Águas Sombrias’ failed to have the same success as ‘The Girl on the Train’, but all the elements of suspense are there. However, they end up getting lost in a story that, with its comings and goings, ends up becoming boring.

Understand the story of ‘In Water Deep’

“Beckford is not a place for suicides. Beckford is a place to get rid of troublesome women.”

‘Em Águas Profundas’ takes place in a small town, with the feel of a village in the middle of nowhere, where residents have known each other forever. Connoisseurs of other people’s dramas, lies, betrayals and fatalities of each local family. Beckford is in the north of England, the place that attracts tourists in search of rest during the summer and is desolate during the winter, has as an inexhaustible source of macabre stories the river that cuts through the city, no matter which direction you take, the river will always be in your way.

For centuries the Drowning Pit has been the main topic of conversation both for those who live in Beckford and for those just passing through, women drowned by the men who ran Beckford in centuries past because they were considered Witches, girls who tried to commit suicide by going into the river in In search of an escape from the pains of life, some places even raise the possibility that some of these women were murdered and, to disguise the crime, the killer threw the bodies in the river to make it look like a suicide.

Jules Abbott receives a call, the body of her older sister Danielle was found in the river, Jules is forced to return to Beckford after years, the city is an inexhaustible source of trauma for Jules, today an extremely thin woman, in the in the past Jules was constantly bullied by Beckford teenagers for being too fat, her sister Danielle was considered the prettiest girl in town, Jules and Danielle’s parents are dead and since Danielle had a daughter, Lena, Jules now have to go back to take care of the wake. Jules and Danielle haven’t spoken for years, Lena has the worst possible opinion of the aunt who abandoned her mother and left Beckford, contact between aunt and niece is bitter.

“The things I want to remember I can’t, and the things I try my best to forget keep coming back to me.”

Going back to Beckford is the worst thing that could happen to Jules, when she thought she was free of the ghosts of the past and had moved on with her life in London that connection brought her back to the place she hated so much, to meet characters she loved so much. they had been so harmful during his youth. What Jules couldn’t understand was the fact that her sister had committed suicide, Danielle had always been full of life, happy, the focus of desire for many of the boys Jules remembered, it seemed impossible that Danielle would have even thought about taking her own life. life.

“… when he starts taking pictures and talking to the newspapers and asking questions about witches and women and lost souls, he’s not looking for answers, he’s looking for problems.”

What Jules didn’t know was that her sister had created a nuisance in the local community when she decided to write a book about O Poço dos Afogamentos, the deepest point of the river that had been the end of the lives of so many women. treated in a low voice, inside the house and from the moment Danielle decided to talk to the people of the city about those deaths, when she decided to investigate the story behind each of those tragedies, some residents felt uncomfortable.