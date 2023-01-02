Richard Gere will star in the remake of the Israeli drama “Longing” – Cinevisão

After appearing in the film “State of Mind”, released in 2017, Richard Gere (The Benefactor) was never seen on the big screen again. And by all indications, the actor’s career is starting to be reborn, as in addition to two other projects, the actor has now been announced to lead the cast of a new film production.

According to Deadline, Gere will be starring in an English-language remake of the Israeli drama “longing” (Ga’agua), a film that also hit theaters in 2017, written and directed by Savi Gabizon, a filmmaker who will once again take on the same duties in this version of Hollywood.

Gere will play a single man who discovers he has a child from an ex-girlfriend he had twenty years earlier. From there, he begins to evaluate his life and the choices he has made that have led him to where he is.

The original film was a huge critical success both within the Israeli film community and internationally when it was screened at international festivals such as Venice and Toronto.

While Gere’s career may not have been as flashy in recent years, there was a point when he was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with roles in nearly every genre, ranging from romantic films to crime dramas, as well as several timeless classics. Despite his brilliant career, the 73-year-old actor has never received an Oscar nomination.