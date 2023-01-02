Robert Downey Jr Reveals Iron Man’s Death Would Be Different

Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame is one of the most defining moments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking the death of its main character, the one who started it all.

READ TOO!

His legacy, however, is already guaranteed in the future, with films like Armor Wars (which will feature the theft of Stark technology and his friend James Rhodes trying to get it back) and the series Iron heart (a young genius who can replicate Tony Stark’s armor).

But the character’s death should not be reversed, since Robert Downey Jr is a very expensive actor and has already ended his arc and his character within the Marvel Studios films.

But that doesn’t stop actor Robert Downey Jr from revealing how Tony Stark’s death could have been slightly different, explaining that the classic line “I am Iron Man” wasn’t the only one considered to be his final words.

In an interview for a poscast, the actor revealed some of these phrases:

“It was all super smart lines like I was trying to, you know, dumb things like ‘You’re so f*cked up’ or whatever. You know what, I’ll have to go back to my notes… I get the Infinity Stones and then I have the power to make whatever I want happen- ‘Oh, tha-‘, I was going to say ‘Oh, snap.’”

The actor explained that he decided to choose the classic phrase in place of these “alternative phrases” thanks to one of the film’s editors, who suggested that they pay homage to the beginning of it all.

stay tuned here marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT IRON MAN

The hero’s last adventure was in Avengers: Endgamethe twenty-second Marvel Studios film, released in April 2019. The feature held the highest-grossing record in film history in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that had started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film once again featured a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and direction by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, the last time we saw the original Six Avengers was marked: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!