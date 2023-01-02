Robert Pattinson united all tribes by becoming Batman

After Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, the “Twilight” actor was chosen to play the hero in an independent saga of the DC Universe

When Dinho Ouro Preto wrote, in 2013, that “it lacks a band that unites all the tribes, as was ‘Norvana'”, the lead singer of Capital Inicial could not imagine that, in fact, the person responsible for this would be Robert Pattinsonwith your version of batman.

In the past, Pattinson has bounced from one major franchise to another: it was from “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” in 2005, where he played the lovable Cedric Diggoryfor the biggest role of his career, that of the vampire Edward Cullen in “Twilight”, in five films of the saga inspired by the books of Stephenie Meyer.

missing a band that unites all the tribes. How was Norvana — Dinho Ouro Preto (@dinhoouropreto) April 3, 2013

In the following years, after achieving absurd fame, the actor embarked on a more independent cinema and far away from what the fans conquered through the success of “Twilight” would expect to see, but it was only Pattinson being announced as the new interpreter of Bruce WayneBatman’s alter ego, that the situation changed.

As much as he hates it – and he’s already made that very clear – people love Pattinson in a good way. blockbuster. And despite being forever remembered as Edward in the passionate hearts of eternal teenagers, the actor still managed to pierce the shell of even the toughest nerds, who accepted him as their new Batman in 2022.

ABOUT “BATMAN”

“Batman” premiered in March of this year and, in its passage through theaters, totaled more than US$ 770 million (about R$ 4 billion in current exchange rates) at the international box office, becoming the seventh most watched film of 2022.

When it premiered on HBO Max in April, it made history by becoming the biggest debut on the streaming platform in Latin America, surpassing numbers that previously belonged to “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, released in 2021.

Directed by Matt Reeves (“Planet of the Apes”), “The Batman” follows the second year of Bruce Wayne as a vigilante, fighting crime as the embodiment of revenge. When a murderer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an investigation into the city’s underbelly and leads him into his past.

In addition to Pattinson in the lead role, the cast is made up of Zoë Kravitz (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Andy Serkis (“Planet of the Apes: The War”), Paul Dano (“Okay”), Peter Sarsgaard (“The Price of a Truth”), Jeffrey Wright (“What If…?”), John Turturro (“Transformers: The Last Knight”), Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Love”) and Barry Keoghan (“Eternals”).

