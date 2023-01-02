RTX 4070 Ti is revealed and has the same specs as the RTX 4080, GPU canceled by NVIDIA

In a small slip, the graphics card maker NVIDIA launched the launch page of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which has a release date scheduled for next Thursday (5). Even staying in the air for a short time, it was enough for a leaker take a print of the page.

And confirming the rumors, the technical specs of the RTX 4070 Ti match the 12GB RTX 4080 just right. In case you don’t remember, the 12GB RTX 4080 Canceled by NVIDIA after the company received a series of criticisms from consumers.

Read too

13 fun facts about NVIDIA

What is the difference between integrated and dedicated graphics card?

The criticisms are justified. At the time, the company launched the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16 GB cards and RTX 4080 12 GB. Clearly the latter’s specs didn’t fit into the category of the other two GPUs.

Price reduction

The screenshot was taken from the NVIDIA France website. He reveals that the RTX 4070 Ti is getting a price cut. The GPU will be launched at the price of $799. It is worth mentioning that when it was announced as the RTX 4080 12 GB, its price was US$ 899. That is, we have a reduction of US$ 100 here.

It was precisely the price charged by NVIDIA that made gamers angry. After all, the RTX 4080 graphics card must be top of the line when it comes to gaming. It is second only to the RTX 4090, which is aimed at content creators and video editors.

So, what NVIDIA did was to “de-launch” the RTX 4080 12 GB and, after a few months, re-release it as the RTX 4070 Ti. In practice, it is as if the company had downgraded the category plate. In addition to 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, the RTX 4070 Ti also has 7,680 CUDA cores, a maximum clock of 2.61 GHz and a 192-bit memory interface.

Significant performance difference

In my humble opinion, this was the right decision. The performance difference between the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4080 12 GB is quite relevant. Starting with the amount of GDDR6X memory. The RTX 4080 has 16 GB, while the RTX 4070 Ti has “only” 12 GB.

Also, it has fewer CUDA cores and a smaller memory interface. In numbers, that’s 2,048 fewer CUDA cores. And the RTX 4080’s memory interface is 256-bit. In practice, this makes a huge difference in performance.

The performance below the RTX 4070 Ti is also reflected in its energy consumption. It needs “only” 285 W to function. The RTX 4080 requires 320 W from the power supply. Therefore, it really makes more sense for NVIDIA to relaunch the GPU as the RTX 4070 Ti, i.e. a category below which it was previously announced.

Sources: Momomo_US (Twitter) and The Verge