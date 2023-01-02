Rubens Menin points to a significant evolution in the value of the Atletico squad

Atltico’s main patron, manager Rubens Menin, pointed out a significant evolution in the value of the Galo squad. According to the investor, the squad is valued at BRL 800 million.
Menin is an active member of Atltico’s collegiate body, made up of president Srgio Coelho, deputy José Murilo Procpio and the 4R’s (he, Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimares and Renato Salvador). speaks rooster.
“Atltico had a squad that was worth little. Today it has a squad that is worth money. Some players are worth good money. We estimate that Atltico’s squad is worth R$800 million”, said Rubens.
The calculations of values for the squad of Atltico are carried out by CIGA (Centro de Informação do Galo). Normally, estimates are presented in official documents from the Minas Gerais club, as done in the last edition of the Rooster Business Day.
According to the numbers presented by Rubens Menin, the Atletica squad evolved in value from R$ 683 million to R$ 800 million. The rise translates into a percentage of 17.1%.
Atlético remains very active in the ball market for 2023. Goalkeeper Rafael, right-back Guga, midfielder Nacho Fernández and striker Keno left. By then, defender Bruno Fuchs, midfielder Edenilson and attacking midfielder Paulinho had arrived.
Menin’s work on the Rooster
As of 2020, the 4R’s began to inject financial resources into Atltico to assemble a competitive cast on the continent. The Minas Gerais club does not disclose the detailed numbers, but it is known that the group invested hundreds of millions of reais to make the team stronger.
In 2021, the project took effect. Atltico had the most victorious year in its history, with the Campeonato Mineiro, Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil titles.
Atletico squad value
- 2020: BRL 630 million
- 2021: BRL 683 million
- 2022: BRL 800 million