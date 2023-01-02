Rubens Menin points to a significant evolution in the value of the Atletico squad

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Rubens Menin, patron of Atltico

Atltico’s main patron, manager Rubens Menin, pointed out a significant evolution in the value of the Galo squad. According to the investor, the squad is valued at BRL 800 million.

Menin is an active member of Atltico’s collegiate body, made up of president Srgio Coelho, deputy José Murilo Procpio and the 4R’s (he, Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimares and Renato Salvador). speaks rooster.

“Atltico had a squad that was worth little. Today it has a squad that is worth money. Some players are worth good money. We estimate that Atltico’s squad is worth R$800 million”, said Rubens.

The calculations of values ​​for the squad of Atltico are carried out by CIGA (Centro de Informação do Galo). Normally, estimates are presented in official documents from the Minas Gerais club, as done in the last edition of the Rooster Business Day.