Sad Fast & Furious theory explains why there are no coronas in Fast & Furious 8

Corona beers have become a staple of the Fast and furious franchise, with the drink appearing in nearly every film in the series, making its absence The Fate of the Furious notable for longtime viewers. The constant presence of the drink in the franchise was established in the 2001 decade Fast and furious, with Dom Toretto’s quip “You can have any drink you want, as long as it’s a Corona” becoming strongly associated with the character. Due to the frequent appearances of the drink in the Fast and furious franchise, there has to be a reason they aren’t The Fate of the Furious — and this new theory explains why.

The Fate of the Furious is the eighth entry in Fast and furious franchise, following a mysterious newcomer named Cipher (Charlize Therone) who convinces Dom to betray his crew. While most of the franchise’s stars will return, including Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez, notably absent is Paul Walker, who tragically died during production of furious 7. The fact that The Fate of the Furious it’s the first movie since Paul Walker’s death makes it sadder than most other movies, and according to a new theory, that sadness might have something to do with the notable absence of Corona beer.

Which Fast & Furious Movies Is Corona Beer Missing From?

Corona beers appeared in most Fast and furious, but there are some exceptions – although their absence is never without reason. Although Coronas was all over Fast and furiousthe first movie they lost was actually 2 Fast and 2 Furious. Dom Toretto actor Vin Diesel did not return to 2 Fast and 2 Furious, and since the drink is heavily associated with the character, being Dom’s drink of choice, it makes sense that the Coronas also skipped the sequence. Likewise, Corona beer is not in the third film, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Driftwhich is a standalone sequel that also doesn’t feature Vin Diesel.

While Corona beer product placement returned for the fourth film, the drink was again absent from Fast Five. However, this sequel featured Vin Diesel, making his lack of appearance even weirder. Until Fast FiveDom’s adventures in the series mostly took place in Los Angeles, where Dom would often drink beer with his friends and family. Fast Five takes place in Brazil, a far cry from the typical Los Angeles setting, which means the lack of Coronas symbolizes that Dom doesn’t feel at home. Finally, the Coronas do not appear in The Fate of the Furious – and requires some explanation.

Corona in Fast and Furious is even deeper than you might think

While the constant presence of Corona beer might seem like nothing more than typical product placement for a blockbuster franchise, it actually goes much deeper than that. In fact, Corona doesn’t even pay for product placement in the movies, which means the series must have a good reason to continue using them. Instead, the Fast and furious franchise uses Coronas for one big reason: they’re essential to Dom’s character.

At the Fast and furious franchise, Coronas have always been a symbol of home and for Dom, acting as a kind of comfort drink for the character. Dom often drinks Coronas with his crew at meals or celebrations, usually towards the end of the film when the main conflict has been resolved and everyone has gone home. Having Corona beers totally absent The Fate of the Furious it implies that there is some sort of problem robbing Dom of that comfort of home that cannot be resolved over the course of the film. It turns out that this new Fast 8 theory explains what this problem is.

Is Corona missing from Fate Of The Furious because Brian isn’t there?

According to a new theory proposed by usa todaycoronas are missing The Fate of the Furious because Brian O’Connor is also missing. Brian, played by Paul Walker, had been the main character of Fast and furious franchise from the beginning, and his tragic death during production of furious 7 meant that his character had to be dropped from the eighth film. Although Brian doesn’t die in furious 7, his absence is never really explained, assuming he is living somewhere safe with his girlfriend, Mia Toretto, and their two children. Brian’s absence has an impact on everyone on the show, including Dom.

Since Corona beer symbolizes home and family for Dom, it makes sense that he would stop drinking after Brian’s disappearance. along the Fast and furious franchise, Dom and Brian were the best of friends, with the two being seen drinking Coronas together numerous times. One of their first interactions was even Dom handing Brian one of the drinks. The lack of Coronas in The Fate of the Furious symbolizes the lack of comfort and family that Dom feels without Brian, something he can never fix. While the Coronas may initially seem like an odd oversight in the eighth film, this theory makes their absence tragic.

Brian’s scene from F9 explains why Corona returns

Despite its absence in The Fate of the FuriousCoronas really do return in F9 — and one scene perfectly explains why. Again, F9 it ends in a big family barbecue full of Corona, with a chair still empty before everyone eats. The identity of this missing houseguest is soon revealed when Brian O’Connor’s blue Nissan pulls into the driveway, revealing that even though Paul Walker is dead, Brian is still a part of F9family of.

Corona’s return in F9 mirrors the return of Brian O’Connor in the same film, suggesting that seeing Brian again allowed Dom to regain the sense of home and family that was lost afterwards. furious 7. Brian is clearly an important cog in Dom’s life, with the Corona theory implying that Brian’s absence makes Dom homesick and being in Brazil in Fast Five. Fortunately, now that Brian O’Conner has returned to the scene in F9 after not being in The Fate of the FuriousDom’s family has been restored, giving Paul Walker a loving tribute and his character a beautiful ending in the Fast and furious franchise.