Sally Hawkins featured in the official trailer for the drama “The Lost King” – Cinevisão

Pathé released the first official trailer for “The Lost King“, a drama that brings together the creative team of the film “Filomena” (2013), directed by Stephen Frears and written by Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope, a film that is scheduled to hit Portuguese cinemas on October 27th.

In the lead role we find Sally Hawkins who gives life to the protagonist of a true story, Philippa Langley, an amateur historian, who in 2012 and thanks to tireless research, contributed to the discovery of the remains of the British monarch King Richard III, played by Harry Lloyd under a car park in Leicester that were lost for over 500 years.

Met with misunderstanding by her friends and family and skepticism by pundits and academics, Philippa refused to be ignored and took on the country’s most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England’s history.

In addition to Hawkins and Lloyd, the cast also includes Steve Coogan, Philippa’s husband, and Mark Addy as archaeologist Richard Buckley. Watch the trailer.