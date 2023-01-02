Samsung may bring Galaxy S23 line with standard internal storage of 256 GB

According to the informant, Samsung will drop the internal storage of 128 GB and will adopt 256 GB as standard for the entire Galaxy S23 line, while the Ultra model will have variants with 512 GB and 1 TB.
Previously, the South Korean offered the 256 GB models at no additional cost in pre-sales or special promotions, but they were limited to the United States and other specific markets. In addition, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus should keep 8 GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with 12 GB.
⭕ Exclusively
There is no pink or gold color or burgundy or white
Galaxy S23 series colors will be
Phontom black/ green/ lavender / cream
These three colors will be devices
What colors do you prefer?
Thanks @technizoconcept 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0L4oy477Sp
— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 31, 2022
The informant also claims that the Galaxy S23 Ultra display will have advances on its surface, aiming to improve the experience when writing and drawing with the S-Pen. As for the operating system, all models will come standard with One UI 5.1 under Android 13.
As for colors, the Galaxy S23 line should come in cream, green, lavender and black, contrary to previous rumors that mentioned colors like Pink Gold and Burgundy.