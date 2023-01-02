Samsung may bring Galaxy S23 line with standard internal storage of 256 GB

According to the informant, Samsung will drop the internal storage of 128 GB and will adopt 256 GB as standard for the entire Galaxy S23 line, while the Ultra model will have variants with 512 GB and 1 TB.

Previously, the South Korean offered the 256 GB models at no additional cost in pre-sales or special promotions, but they were limited to the United States and other specific markets. In addition, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus should keep 8 GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with 12 GB.