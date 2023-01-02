Sandra’s children spoke to Pel at the hospital: ‘We managed to forgive’

photo: AFP Pel’s wake will be in Vila Belmiro and will last 24 hours

Octvio Felinto Neto and Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento, Pel’s grandchildren and children of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento Felinto, daughter of the former player recognized only in court as Pel’s heir in 1996, the result of a relationship between the former player and domestic servant Ansia Machado, claimed to have forgiven their grandfather moments before his death last Thursday (29).

At Pel’s own request, the boys traveled from the United States, where they live, to participate with the family in the last days of their grandfather’s life. It was only the second time they had met in person.

“The last few moments were very good, despite being sad. We were in the United States and one of my aunts called me, at my grandfather’s request. We returned straight to Einstein”, said Gabriel.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, was present at Pel's wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Gilmar Mendes, president of the Superior Federal Court (STF), was present at Pel's wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP Serginho Chulapa, Pel's companion at Santos, was also present at the King's wake, in Vila Belmiro. – photo: AFP

“We talked, I told him everything, how much I admired him as a player and as a person. We stayed with our hands clasped, praying, talking… It was a very sad moment, but very important for me and my brother”, he added.

Sandra Regina died in 2006, aged 42, after complications from cancer. In 1991, she filed a lawsuit in court to be recognized as the daughter of the King of football. She won five years later with paternity proven by DNA test.

Pel filed lawsuits against her, but lost. Since then, she began to use the surname Arantes do Nascimento.

“It was a difficult moment at the hospital. I believe that we managed to end it by really forgiving, that is the legacy that has to be left. Forgiveness and love conquer all things”, stated Octvio.

Octvio Felinto tried his hand as a professional soccer player. He has passed through the base categories of So Paulo and even joined the squad of Guarani de Divinpolis.

During the visit to his grandfather, the day before his death, he said on social media that he had fulfilled his mother’s dream.

“To make mistakes and to be right are part of our life, not everything is wonderful, every family has fights and rows, ours is no different, but there are moments when union and love are more important than anything else. I thank God for having provided this moment, because it was what my mother dreamed of the most, there are things that some plant and others harvest and we are harvesting”, he explained at the time.