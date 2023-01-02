Santos bets on ‘experienced youngsters’ for the Cup dispute

The runner-up in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior 2022 is still stuck in Santos’ throat. Again with the objective of winning again the most important competition of the base in Brazil, the club wants to leave behind the 4-0 defeat by Palmeiras in the final.

Santos, under the command of coach Orlando Ribeiro, has the “experience” of some players in the squad. From the list of 30 athletes, six have already played professionally: defenders Derick and Zabala, midfielders Balão, Ivonei and Miguelito and striker Weslley Patati.

The number of “experienced youngsters”, however, is smaller compared to the team that took second place in 2022. There were eight boys who already had some opportunity in the top team: defender Derick, midfielders Jhonnathan, Balão, Lucas Barbosa and Victor Yan and forwards Fernandinho and Renyer. In addition to them, Leonardo Zabala had played a game for the Bolivia national team.

Santos has been without being champion for nine years. Peixe has three titles, won in 1984 (against Corinthians), 2013 (Goiás) and 2014 (Corinthians). And he still played in three other finals, being defeated in 1982 (to Ponte Preta), 2010 (São Paulo) and 2022 (Palmeiras).

In the 2023 edition, Santos will be part of Group 26, based in the city of Santo André (SP). With games at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, the rivals will be São Raimundo-RR (this Wednesday, at 3 pm Brasília time), Falcon-SE (7th, at 3:15 pm) and Santo André-SP (11th, at 7:30 pm). The competition will have the participation of 128 clubs and will end, as always, on January 25, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

Check out the list of subscribers by Santos:

Goalkeepers – Edu Araujo, João Inácio and Rodrigo Falcão

Sides – Cadu, Diogo Correia, JP Chermont, Kevyson, Netinho, Pedrinho e Souza

defenders – André Klaus, Derick, Jair, Luis Eduardo, Thiago Balieiro and Zabala

Midfielders – Balloon, Gabriel Bontempo, Gustavo Henrique, Hyan, Ivonei, Matheus Nunes, Miguelito and Rafael Moreira

Attackers – Deivid, Fernandinho, Gabriel Miranda, Paulo César and Wesley Patati