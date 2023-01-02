Satellite finds the 4 Airbus A340 that “disappeared” in Iran and the country ends up taking over the diversion of the jets





On December 23, 2022, a suspicious movement caught the attention of the public following online flight tracking platforms, when four Airbus A340 planes took off from Africa, but ended up diverting and “disappearing” over Iran.

The planes took off from Johannesburg, South Africa, one after the other, and flew towards Uzbekistan, according to the entered flight plan. However, the four Airbus A340s never arrived at the originally indicated destination and the suspicion was that they had Iran as their final destination, in a move to evade US sanctions.

Iranian airlines can only obtain new aircraft through these diversions, as US sanctions prohibit aircraft manufacturers from selling aircraft containing US-made parts to the Iranian regime. With the maneuver, the evasion of the sanctions imposed by the United States is clear.

Arrived in Tehran

As reported by aeroTelegraph, the planes actually arrived in Iran. A satellite from Airbus’ defense division captured an image of the four jets at Mehrabad International Airport in the capital Tehran. The image was reported by the Twitter profile @Gerjon_, known for monitoring unusual movements in tracking tools and satellite photos.

JUST IN: Visual confirmation that the 4x ex-Turkish Airlines (red tail and wing tips) Airbus A340-300 from 🇿🇦 Johannesburg arrived to 🇮🇷 Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran. Confirming identification, Sentinel-2 imagery shows that they were only recently parked here.





Originally, the Airbus A340s were owned by Turkish Airlines, which retired them in 2019. They were then purchased by Hong Kong-based Avro Global and parked in South Africa. When they took off in December, the four Airbus A340s already carried Burkina Faso registrations XT-AKA, XT-AKB, XT-AKK and XT-ALM. However, with their whereabouts known, they are expected to receive Iranian markings soon.

For Mahan Air?

After the suspicions were confirmed through the satellite image, on December 29, 2022, Hassan Khoshko, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Administration of Iran, announced that the four planes were acquired to be used by one of the airlines. from Iran, but no further details were released.

For the flight to Uzbekistan, crews entered flight numbers MAN3808, MAN3809, MAN3810 and MAN3811. The ICAO code used does not exist, but some see it as an indication of the future owner, Mahan Air, which already operates ten Airbus A340s, all acquired second-hand and in the same way as those mentioned above.





