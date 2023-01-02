School holidays: Books and films to inspire those who want to start 2023 with an internship | SEGS

For many students, the school year is over and the school vacation period represents an opportunity for rest and leisure time. For those who want to relax, books, series and movies are great options and some works can still bring inspiration for everyday life and, why not, for the professional future as well. With that in mind, the Center for Business-School Integration in Paraná (CIEE/PR) selected some options for books and films that can be an extra motivation for those who want to start 2023 with a new opportunity in the world of work.

– “Steal Like an Artist” by Austin Kleon

Austin Kleon’s book is based on a lecture the author gave at the State University of New York that went viral on the internet. With well-illustrated pages, the work brings, with boldness and simplicity, tips on how to be creative, especially in the digital age. In a practical and humorous way, the author highlights the value of essence while revealing the importance of being free to be inspired by other people’s journeys with the aim of starting one’s own path, that is, “embracing influences”.

– “Professions of the future: Are you in the game?”, by Sidnei Oliveira

New trends and what careers and activities will be crucial in the coming years? Those who intend to enter the world of work or even those who have a more consolidated career have probably thought about it at some point. And questioning whether it is possible to define a profession of the future, the author brings, through a light and relaxed reading, some reflections on the world of work and the importance of being attentive to opportunities and following, with a different look, existing careers .

“Why do we do what we do?” by Mario Sergio Cortella

The book by the well-known Brazilian philosopher and writer starts with a question to propose reflections that point to the importance of motivation and purpose in professional life. With simple language, the author helps the reader to better understand the afflictions and dilemmas of a professional career, such as the difficulty that many have to “face” Monday. The work also encourages reflection on the different spheres that permeate the professional life of a young person or an experienced worker.

Films are also career inspiration

“King Richard: Creating Champions”

The film shows the story of the obstinacy of the father of the greatest tennis players in the world, the sisters Serena and Venus Williams. The film starring Will Smith and actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton shows the career plan that the athletes’ father had drawn up to make the big girls champions and the persistence to make the plans work. The narrative also highlights the value of talent combined with dedication in training to overcome challenges.

– “Stars Beyond Time”

The film is based on the true story of three black women who worked at NASA in the 1960s and who faced prejudices and challenges to have their competence recognized in the professional environment. Starring actresses Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, the film sets out to tell a story that has never been told and showcases the brilliant minds of professional scientists Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan who were instrumental in one of the world’s greatest operations. carried out by the US space agency.

– “A gentleman intern”

Although not new, the 2015 film, starring Anne Hathaway as Jules Ostin and Robert De Niro as Ben Whitaker, shows the challenges of reinventing yourself in the world of work while revealing the benefits of a professional environment with a plurality of ideas and experiences aimed at mutual learning. By showing the busy routine of a young entrepreneur on a clothing sales website, the film also helps to demystify the concept of success by valuing the importance of the constant search for balance in personal and professional life.

